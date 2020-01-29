The surgical tourniquets market is projected to reach USD 509 million by 2024 from USD 347 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 8.0%

The growth of the surgical tourniquets market is mainly driven by the increasing incidence of road accidents and falls. Additionally, the increasing number of joint replacement surgeries, the rising geriatric population, and the subsequent growth in the prevalence of degenerative bone disease are the factors responsible for the growth of this market.

However, complications associated with the use of surgical tourniquets and the risk of infection transmission associated with the use of reusable tourniquets are major market challenges.



By type, the pneumatic tourniquet cuffs segment is expected to account for the largest share of the tourniquets cuffs market

Based on type, the tourniquet cuffs market is segmented into pneumatic tourniquet cuffs and non-pneumatic tourniquet cuffs.The pneumatic tourniquet cuffs segment is expected to account the largest market share of the tourniquet cuffs market in 2019.



This is mainly due to the increasing use of pneumatic tourniquet cuffs during orthopedic surgeries. Furthermore, the growth of this market is largely driven by the rising number of joint knee & hip replacement surgeries.



By application, the lower-limb surgery segment to dominate the surgical tourniquets market during the forecast period

The lower-limb surgery segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019.This is mainly due to the increasing number of hip & knee replacement surgeries.



For instance, according to the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons (AAOS), the primary total hip replacement surgeries are projected to grow to 635,000 surgeries by 2030. Additionally, the growing geriatric population across the globe is also a major factor contributing to the growth of this market with an increasing number of people opting to undergo replacement surgeries.



APAC is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global surgical tourniquets market in 2019, followed by Europe.However, the APAC region is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



This can primarily be attributed to the presence of a large patient population, a growing number of hospitals, rising geriatric population, and increasing healthcare spending in this region.The favorable reimbursement scenario in Japan and the rising geriatric population in China are the factors that contribute to the growth of the market in this region.



Furthermore, improving healthcare infrastructure, growing middle-class population, and rising disposable income levels in India are also some of the key factors driving the growth of the APAC region.



The prominent players in the surgical tourniquets market are Stryker Corporation (US), Zimmer Biomet (US), ulrich medical (Germany), Delfi Medical Innovations (Canada), Daesung Maref (Korea), VBM Medizintechnik (Germany), Hammarplast Medical (Sweden), Hangzhou Zhengda Medical Co. (China), Pyng Medical (Canada), Anetic Aid (UK), OHK Medical Devices (Israel), and Dessillons & Dutrillaux (France).



