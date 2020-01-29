CORRECTING and REPLACING -- Victory Bancorp, Inc. Announces Annual Earnings

/EIN News/ -- LIMERICK, Pa., Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the press release published at 1:40 p.m. EST on January 27, 2020 titled "Victory Bancorp, Inc. Announces Annual Earnings", the end of the first paragraph should read: Cash dividends increased from $0.025 per share per quarter to $0.05 per share per quarter in the first quarter of 2020. Book value per share increased to $10.14.



In the accompanying Unaudited Balance sheet for December 31, 2019 the Surplus was changed from $14,220 to $14,212, Total stockholders’ equity from $19,786 to $19,778, and Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity from $279,664 to $279,656.

Set out below is the corrected press release in its entirety.

The Victory Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: VTYB) announced unaudited results for the year ended December 31, 2019. Highlights include a 12% earnings increase, asset growth of $27.9 million and a $2.2 million increase in stockholders’ equity for the year ended December 31, 2019 as compared to the year ended December 31, 2018. Net income increased $227 thousand to $2.1 million, totaling approximately $1.09 per common share. Cash dividends increased from $0.025 per share per quarter to $0.05 per share per quarter in the first quarter of 2020. Book value per share increased to $10.14.

Joseph W. Major, Chairman & CEO, stated, “The company experienced another year of strong growth in assets and profitability while maintaining strong credit metrics, all made possible by the expertise and commitment of our team of bankers. Our priority is to understand and exceed our client’s expectations in a highly responsive manner. When it comes to building both loans and deposits, we believe that speed matters. We look forward to continued growth in assets and profitability in 2020 as we consistently pursue better ways to benefit our clients and the regions we serve.”

Consolidated net income for the year ended December 31, 2019, was $2.1 million, an increase of $227 thousand, compared to $1.9 million in 2018. Deposits grew to $247.8 million at December 31, 2019 from $223.8 million in 2018, a 10.7% increase. Net Loans increased 6.5% to $243.1 million at December 31, 2019 from $228.3 million in 2018, and total assets increased by $27.9 million to $279.7 million as of December 31, 2019, an increase of 11.1% over 2018. The company paid a cash dividend totaling 10 cents per share during 2019.



The Victory Bancorp, Inc. is traded on the OTCQX market under the symbol VTYB (http://www.otcmarkets.com) and is the parent company of The Victory Bank, a Pennsylvania state-chartered commercial bank, headquartered in Limerick, Pennsylvania which is located just outside the Philadelphia market in Montgomery County. The Victory Bank was established in 2008. The Bank is a specialized business lender that provides high-quality banking services to small and mid-sized businesses and professionals through its two offices located in Montgomery and Berks Counties, Pennsylvania.

As of December 31, 2019, The Victory Bank had total assets of $279.7 million, total deposits of $247.8 million, and total equity of $19.8 million. Additional information about Victory Bancorp is available on its website, VictoryBank.com.

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements (within the meaning of Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in these forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, deposit flows, loan demand, real estate values and competition; changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulation; and other economic; competitive, governmental, regulatory, and technological factors affecting the Company’s operations, pricing, products, and services.

The Victory Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheet (numbers in thousands except share data) Unaudited December 31,

2019

December 31,

2018

Assets Cash and due from banks $ 7,367 $ 5,914 Federal funds sold 10,803 212 Cash and cash equivalents 18,170 6,126 Securities available-for-sale 11,084 9,696 Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses of $2,213 and $2,096 243,131 228,261 Premises and equipment, net 3,298 3,388 Restricted investment in bank stocks 474 715 Accrued interest receivable 716 811 ORE 0 93 BOLI 1,548 1,507 Other assets 1,235 1,135 Total assets $ 279,656 $ 251,732 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits: Non-interest bearing 48,060 38,841 Interest-bearing 199,734 184,938 Total deposits 247,794 223,779 UnSecured borrowings 3,000 4,280 Subordinated Debt 7,927 4,941 Other liabilities 1,157 1,112 Total liabilities 259,878 234,112 Stockholders' Equity Common stock, $1 par value; authorized 10,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 1,950,077 shares 1,950 1,950 Surplus 14,212 14,158 Accumulated earnings 3,481 1,547 Accumulated other comprehensive income 135 (35 ) Total stockholders' equity 19,778 17,620 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 279,656 $ 251,732





The Victory Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Statement of Operations Unaudited For the year For the year ended ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 Interest Income Interest and fees on loans $ 13,979 $ 12,111 Interest on investment securities 299 216 Other Interest Income 203 69 Total interest income 14,481 12,396 Interest Expense Deposits 2,984 2,073 Borrowings 631 617 Total interest expense 3,615 2,690 Net interest income 10,866 9,706 Provision for Loan Losses 424 293 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 10,442 9,413 Non-Interest Income Service charges and activity fees 242 191 Net gains on sales of loans - 108 Other income 172 116 Total non-interest income 414 415 Non-Interest Expenses Salaries and employee benefits 4,955 4,502 Occupancy and equipment 496 479 Legal and professional fees 403 427 Advertising and promotion 108 85 Loan expenses 149 115 Data processing costs 1,012 868 Supplies, printing and postage 128 110 Telephone 32 34 Entertainment 121 131 Mileage and tolls 36 34 Insurance 39 35 Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation premiums 94 123 Dues and subscriptions 72 67 Shares tax 209 187 Other 257 195 Total non-interest expenses 8,111 7,392 Income before income taxes 2,745 2,436 Income Taxes (618 ) (536 ) Net income available to common stockholders $ 2,127 $ 1,900



