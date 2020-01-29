There were 723 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,299 in the last 365 days.

Elmira Savings Bank Reports 2019 Earnings

/EIN News/ -- ELMIRA, N.Y., Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK)

Highlights

  • Net income was $940,000 and $3,486,000 for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 compared to $935,000 and $4,239,000 for the same periods in 2018.
  • Diluted earnings per share were $.27 per share and $1.00 per share for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 compared to $.27 per share and $1.21 per share for the same periods in 2018. 
  • Return on average assets was .61% and .57% for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 compared to .65% and .75% for the same periods in 2018.
  • Return on average equity was 6.33% and 5.93% for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 compared to 6.39% and 7.36% for the same periods in 2018.

“We are pleased with our loan and deposit growth in 2019 and continue to focus on improving profitability,” said Thomas M. Carr, President and CEO. 
   
Net Income

Net income totaled $3,486,000 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, a decrease of $753,000 or 17.8% from the $4,239,000 of net income recorded for the same period in 2018.  This decrease was the net result of an increase in noninterest expense of $788,000, an increase in the provision for loan losses of $377,000, and a decrease in net interest income of $142,000, offset by an increase in noninterest income of $255,000 and a decrease in income tax expense of $299,000.

Net income totaled $940,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2019, an increase of $5,000 or .5% from the $935,000 recorded for the same period in 2018.  This increase was the net result of an increase in noninterest income of $234,000 and a decrease in income tax expense of $23,000, offset by an increase in noninterest expense of $136,000, a decrease in net interest income of $66,000, and an increase in the provision for loan losses of $50,000.

Basic and diluted earnings per share for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 were both $1.00 per share.  Basic and diluted earnings per share for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 were $1.22 and $1.21 per share.  Basic and diluted earnings per share for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 were both $.27 per share.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 was 3.04% compared to 3.31% for the same period in 2018.  The yield on average earning assets was 4.31% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 compared to 4.20% for the same period in 2018.  The average cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 1.48% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 compared to 1.06% for the same period in 2018.

The net interest margin for the three months ended December 31, 2019 was 3.01% compared to 3.26% for the same period in 2018.  The average yield on earning assets was 4.30% for the three months ended December 31, 2019 compared to 4.25% for the same period in 2018.  The average cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 1.54% for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 1.17% for the same period in 2018.

Assets

Total assets increased $16.8 million or 2.8% to $606.8 million at December 31, 2019 compared to $590.0 million at December 31, 2018.  Cash and cash equivalents decreased by $7.5 million or 38.3% to $12.0 million at December 31, 2019 compared to $19.5 million at December 31, 2018.  Loans, including loans held for sale, increased 7.6% to $520.2 million at December 31, 2019 compared to December 31, 2018.  The available-for-sale investment portfolio decreased $13.2 million from December 31, 2018 to December 31, 2019.

Nonperforming Loans

Our nonperforming loans to total loans ratio was 0.82% at December 31, 2019 from 0.94% at December 31, 2018.  Net loan charge-offs to average loans for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 of 0.11% increased from 0.10% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018.  The allowance for loan losses was 0.88% of total loans at December 31, 2019 and 0.91% of total loans at December 31, 2018.

Liabilities

Deposits total $512.2 million at December 31, 2019, an increase of $20.7 million or 4.2%.  The $20.7 million increase consists of a $22.5 million increase in time deposits, a $4.6 million increase in money market accounts, and a $244,000 increase in noninterest bearing accounts, partially offset by a $5.1 million decrease in savings accounts and a $1.5 million decrease in interest bearing transaction accounts.  Borrowed funds decreased by $2.0 million or 6.5%.

Shareholders’ Equity

Shareholders’ equity increased $662,000 to $58.6 million at December 31, 2019 compared to December 31, 2018.  The current level of shareholders’ equity equates to a book value per share of $16.67 at December 31, 2019, compared to $16.52 at December 31, 2018.  Dividends paid for common shareholders were $0.23 and $0.92 for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and $0.23 and $0.91 for the same periods 2018, after adjusting for the 5% stock dividend paid on June 15, 2018.  

Elmira Savings Bank, with $606.8 million in total assets, is insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and is a state-chartered bank with five offices in Chemung County, NY; three offices in Tompkins County, NY; two offices in Steuben County, NY; one office in Cayuga County, NY; one office in Schuyler County; and a loan center in Broome County, NY.

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this news release are forward looking statements that involve the risks and uncertainties, including the timely availability and acceptance of Bank products, the impact of competitive products and pricing, the management of growth, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Bank’s regulatory reports.

For further information contact:
Thomas M. Carr, President & CEO
Elmira Savings Bank
333 East Water Street
Elmira, New York  14901
(607) 735-8660
tcarr@elmirasavingsbank.com

ELMIRA SAVINGS BANK
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(unaudited)
                 
(in thousands, except for share and per share data)   December 31,   December 31,    
          2019       2018     % Change
ASSETS                
                 
Cash and due from banks     $ 11,954     $ 19,429     -38.5 %
Federal funds sold and other short-term investments     92       94     -2.1 %
Total cash and cash equivalents       12,046       19,523     -38.3 %
                 
Securities available for sale, at fair value     11,802       25,051     -52.9 %
Securities held to maturity - fair value $7,233            
at December 31, 2019 and $7,638 at December 31, 2018   7,018       7,518     -6.7 %
Federal Reserve and Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock, at cost   9,944       9,462     5.1 %
                 
Loans held for sale       1,354       1,392     -2.7 %
                 
Loans receivable         518,871       482,272     7.6 %
Less: Allowance for loan losses       4,576       4,372     4.7 %
Net loans         514,295       477,900     7.6 %
                 
Premises and equipment, net       16,210       16,846     -3.8 %
Bank-owned life insurance       14,919       14,444     3.3 %
Accrued interest receivable       1,625       1,566     3.8 %
Goodwill         12,320       12,320     0.0 %
Other assets         5,296       4,018     31.8 %
Total assets       $ 606,829     $ 590,040     2.8 %
                 
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY            
                 
Deposits       $ 512,215     $ 491,517     4.2 %
Borrowings         29,000       31,000     -6.5 %
Other liabilities         7,003       9,574     -26.9 %
Total liabilities         548,218       532,091     3.0 %
                 
Shareholders' equity:              
Preferred stock, $1 par value; $1,000 liquidation value per issued share; 5,000,000 shares          
authorized; 10,000 shares issued at December 31, 2019 and at December 31, 2018   9,700       9,700     0.0 %
Common stock, $1 par value; authorized 5,000,000 shares; 3,606,089 shares          
issued at December 31, 2019 and 3,597,605 shares issued at December 31, 2018   3,606       3,598     0.2 %
Additional paid-in capital       53,993       53,784     0.4 %
Retained earnings       3,432       3,176     8.1 %
Treasury stock, at cost - 93,883 common shares and 10,000 preferred shares          
at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018     (12,202 )     (12,202 )   0.0 %
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)     32       (158 )   -120.3 %
Total Elmira Savings Bank shareholders' equity     58,561       57,898     1.1 %
Noncontrolling interest       50       51     -2.0 %
Total shareholders' equity       58,611       57,949     1.1 %
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 606,829     $ 590,040     2.8 %
                 


ELMIRA SAVINGS BANK
CONSOLIDATED  STATEMENT OF INCOME
(unaudited)
                         
    Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
    December 31,   December 31,
(in thousands, except for per share data)     2019     2018   % Change     2019     2018   % Change
                         
Interest and dividend income:                        
Interest and fees on loans   $ 5,642   $ 5,091   10.8 %   $ 21,857   $ 19,569   11.7 %
Interest and dividends on securities                        
Taxable     218     295   -26.1 %     977     1,037   -5.8 %
Non-taxable     96     116   -17.2 %     427     472   -9.5 %
Total interest and dividend income     5,956     5,502   8.3 %     23,261     21,078   10.4 %
                         
Interest expense:                        
Interest on deposits     1,585     1,056   50.1 %     5,992     3,565   68.1 %
Interest on borrowings     212     221   -4.1 %     841     943   -10.8 %
Total interest expense     1,797     1,277   40.7 %     6,833     4,508   51.6 %
Net interest income     4,159     4,225   -1.6 %     16,428     16,570   -0.9 %
Provision for loan losses     200     150   33.3 %     744     367   102.7 %
Net interest income after provision for loan losses     3,959     4,075   -2.8 %     15,684     16,203   -3.2 %
                         
Noninterest income:                        
Service fees     345     371   -7.0 %     1,399     1,456   -3.9 %
Gain on sale of loans held for sale     664     410   62.0 %     1,830     1,588   15.2 %
Gain on sale of securities     -     -   -       90     -   -  
Other service fees     201     198   1.5 %     865     813   6.4 %
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance     101     95   6.3 %     385     384   0.3 %
Other     47     50   -6.0 %     204     277   -26.4 %
Total noninterest income     1,358     1,124   20.8 %     4,773     4,518   5.6 %
                         
Noninterest expense:                        
Salaries and benefits     2,154     2,168   -0.6 %     8,537     8,088   5.6 %
Net occupancy     363     400   -9.3 %     1,562     1,596   -2.1 %
Equipment     372     360   3.3 %     1,517     1,392   9.0 %
Marketing and public relations     272     90   202.2 %     1,060     736   44.0 %
Professional fees     213     141   51.1 %     574     541   6.1 %
Other     800     879   -9.0 %     3,027     3,136   -3.5 %
Total noninterest expense     4,174     4,038   3.4 %     16,277     15,489   5.1 %
Income before income taxes     1,143     1,161   -1.6 %     4,180     5,232   -20.1 %
Income taxes     198     221   -10.4 %     689     988   -30.3 %
Net income     945     940   0.5 %     3,491     4,244   -17.7 %
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest   5     5   -       5     5   -  
                         
Net income attributable to Elmira Savings Bank     940     935   0.5 %     3,486     4,239   -17.8 %
                         
Dividend on preferred stock     -     -   -       -     -   -  
Income available to common shareholders   $ 940   $ 935   0.5 %   $ 3,486   $ 4,239   -17.8 %
                         
                         
Basic earnings per share   $ 0.27   $ 0.27   0.0 %   $ 1.00   $ 1.22   -18.0 %
                         
Diluted earnings per share   $ 0.27   $ 0.27   0.0 %   $ 1.00   $ 1.21   -17.4 %
                         
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic     3,498,955     3,486,535   0.4 %     3,495,089     3,479,916   0.4 %
                         
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted     3,501,487     3,499,475   0.1 %     3,500,123     3,494,218   0.2 %
                         
Dividends per share   $ 0.23   $ 0.23   0.0 %   $ 0.92   $ 0.91   1.1 %
                         
     Share and per share data has been restated to reflect the 5% stock dividend paid on June 15, 2018.


ELMIRA SAVINGS BANK  
AVERAGE BALANCES AND INTEREST RATES  
                           
(Dollars in Thousands) For the Three Months Ended  
  December 31, 2019     December 31, 2018  
ASSETS: Average Balance   Interest   Average Rate     Average Balance   Interest   Average Rate  
Loans $ 518,297   $ 5,642   4.32 %   $ 472,389   $ 5,091   4.28 %
Short-term investments   730     3   1.64       520     3   2.20  
Securities   30,290     311   4.09       41,536     408   3.91  
Total interest-earning assets   549,317     5,956   4.30       514,445     5,502   4.25  
                           
Noninterest-earning assets   65,253               57,902          
                           
TOTAL ASSETS $ 614,570             $ 572,347          
                           
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                          
Interest-bearing deposits $ 434,491   $ 1,585   1.45     $ 400,138   $ 1,056   1.05  
Borrowings   29,000     212   2.85       31,095     221   2.79  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   463,491     1,797   1.54       431,233     1,277   1.17  
                           
Noninterest-bearing liabilities   92,138               83,083          
Shareholders' equity   58,941               58,031          
                           
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 614,570             $ 572,347          
Interest rate spread         2.76 %           3.08 %
Net interest income/margin     $ 4,159   3.01 %       $ 4,225   3.26 %
                           


ELMIRA SAVINGS BANK  
AVERAGE BALANCES AND INTEREST RATES  
                           
(Dollars in Thousands) For the Twelve Months Ended  
  December 31, 2019     December 31, 2018  
ASSETS: Average Balance   Interest   Average Rate     Average Balance   Interest   Average Rate  
Loans $ 500,066   $ 21,857   4.36 %   $ 458,691   $ 19,569   4.25 %
Short-term investments   604     12   1.93       478     8   1.65  
Securities   37,183     1,392   3.74       40,693     1,501   3.68  
Total interest-earning assets   537,853     23,261   4.31       499,862     21,078   4.20  
                           
Noninterest-earning assets   68,787               62,926          
                           
TOTAL ASSETS $ 606,640             $ 562,788          
                           
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                          
Interest-bearing deposits $ 430,831   $ 5,992   1.39     $ 390,407   $ 3,565   0.91  
Borrowings   29,186     841   2.84       33,491     943   2.78  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   460,017     6,833   1.48       423,898     4,508   1.06  
                           
Noninterest-bearing liabilities   87,883               81,287          
Shareholders' equity   58,740               57,603          
                           
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 606,640             $ 562,788          
Interest rate spread         2.83 %           3.14 %
Net interest income/margin     $ 16,428   3.04 %       $ 16,570   3.31 %
                           


          Quarter Ended
(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)   12/31/2019   9/30/2019   6/30/2019   3/31/2019   12/31/2018
Operating Data                    
  Net income $ 940   $ 901   $ 718   $ 927   $ 935  
  Net interest income   4,159     4,072     4,097     4,100     4,225  
  Provision for loan losses   200     250     162     132     150  
  Net security gains   -     90     -     -     -  
  Non-interest income, ex. Net security gains   1,358     1,214     1,126     985     1,124  
  Non-interest expense   4,174     4,043     4,206     3,854     4,038  
Performance Statistics                    
  Net interest margin   3.01 %   2.97 %   3.06 %   3.13 %   3.26 %
  Annualized return on average assets   0.61 %   0.58 %   0.47 %   0.64 %   0.65 %
  Annualized return on average equity   6.33 %   6.07 %   4.92 %   6.41 %   6.39 %
  Annualized net loan charge-offs to avg loans   0.14 %   0.11 %   0.09 %   0.10 %   0.17 %
  Net charge-offs   183     135     105     117     199  
  Efficiency ratio   75.7 %   75.2 %   80.5 %   75.8 %   75.5 %
Per Share Data                    
  Basic earnings per share $ 0.27   $ 0.26   $ 0.21   $ 0.27   $ 0.27  
  Diluted earnings per share   0.27     0.26     0.21     0.26     0.27  
  Dividend declared per share   0.23     0.23     0.23     0.23     0.23  
  Book value   16.67     16.62     16.60     16.59     16.52  
  Common stock price:                    
    High   15.99     16.40     17.40     19.09     20.47  
    Low   13.97     13.97     15.69     16.32     15.77  
    Close   15.10     14.07     16.05     16.75     17.45  
  Weighted average common shares:                    
    Basic   3,499     3,496     3,493     3,492     3,487  
    Fully diluted   3,501     3,499     3,499     3,501     3,499  
  End-of-period common shares:                    
    Issued   3,606     3,606     3,605     3,601     3,598  
    Treasury   94     94     94     94     94  
                         
                         
Financial Condition Data:                    
General                    
  Total assets $ 606,829   $ 615,601   $ 610,398   $ 596,613   $ 590,040  
  Loans, net   514,295     511,750     496,149     484,780     477,900  
  Intangibles   12,320     12,320     12,320     12,320     12,320  
  Total deposits   512,215     520,030     516,327     503,089     491,517  
    Noninterest-bearing   81,934     82,613     81,249     76,414     81,690  
    Savings   70,358     69,186     71,100     71,642     75,483  
    NOW   88,126     84,207     85,130     85,808     89,666  
    Money Market   24,724     21,555     19,925     19,405     20,087  
    Time deposits   247,073     262,469     258,923     249,820     224,591  
    Total interest-bearing deposits   430,281     437,417     435,078     426,675     409,827  
  Shareholders' equity   58,611     58,422     58,357     58,231     57,949  
Asset Quality                    
  Non-performing assets $ 4,723   $ 4,923   $ 4,996   $ 5,081   $ 4,649  
  Non-performing assets to total assets   0.78 %   0.80 %   0.82 %   0.85 %   0.79 %
  Allowance for loan losses   4,576     4,559     4,444     4,387     4,372  
  Allowance for loan losses to total loans   0.88 %   0.88 %   0.89 %   0.90 %   0.91 %
  Allowance for loan losses to                    
    non-performing loans   108.51 %   96.43 %   93.55 %   89.71 %   97.16 %
  Non-performing loans to total loans   0.82 %   0.92 %   0.96 %   1.01 %   0.94 %
Capitalization                    
  Shareholders' equity to total assets   9.66 %   9.49 %   9.56 %   9.76 %   9.82 %
                         

 

