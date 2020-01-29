Flight Simulator Market by Platform, Type, Training, Solution And Region - Global Forecast to 2025

Increasing use of flight simulators for virtual training to ensure aviation safety is driving market growth The flight simulator market size is projected to grow from USD 5. 7 billion in 2019 to USD 7.

7 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. The market is driven by various factors, such as the rising demand for commercial pilots to meet growing fleet sizes, adoption of virtual training to ensure aviation safety, and the need for cost-cutting on pilot training.



However, the longer product lifecycle and lack of interoperability is limiting the overall growth of the market. Based on type, the Full Flight Simulators (FFS) market is estimated to account for the largest share of the flight simulator market in 2019 Based on type, the Full Flight Simulators (FFS) market is estimated to account for the largest share of the flight simulator market in 2019. The FFS segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, because these simulators have navigation and flight control systems on a motion platform and can also be used for both, primary and regular training. Based on solution, the products segment estimated to account for the major market share in 2019 Flight simulator hardware is designed to integrate with fixed or mobile platforms. This enables flight simulators to be more user-friendly.



Also, rise in the demand for sophisticated and modern flight simulator hardware components is expected to drive the demand for the products segment, which is, in turn, is driving the demand in the flight simulator market. Continual upgrade of hardware components from different pilot training institutes is another factor driving the growth of the products segment. North America estimated to account for the largest share of the flight simulator market in 2019 North America has the highest simulator utilization rate. High demand for air travel, which is the major reason behind the increased need for pilot training, is expected to boost the flight simulator market.



Also, presence of OEMs in the region is also supporting the growth of the market in North America. OEMs in the region are partnering with airlines to secure their market positions within the North America region, thereby leading the North America region. Break-up of profiles of primary participants in the flight simulator market By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 45%, and Tier 3 – 20% By Designation: C-Level Executives – 35%, Directors – 25%, and Others – 40% By Region: North America – 45%, Europe – 20%, Asia Pacific – 30%, Rest of the World 5%



Key players in the flight simulator market from CAE (Canada), L-3 Communications (US), FlightSafety International (US), Airbus Group (Netherlands), Avion Group (Netherlands), Boeing Company (US), Collins Aerospace (US), Frasca International (US), Indra Sistemas (Spain), Precision Flight Controls (US), Raytheon Company (US), SIMCOM Aviation Training (US), Thales Group (France), and TRU Simulation + Training (US).These are some of the key players providing flight simulator solutions in various countries across the world.



Research Coverage: The market study covers the flight simulator market across segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments, such as platform, solution, type, and region.



The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.Reasons to buy this report: This report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall flight simulator market and its subsegments.



The report covers the entire ecosystem of the flight simulator industry and will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report will also help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

