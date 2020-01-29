Steven Odzer Talks About the Stephen Odzer Scholarship Program

HENDERSON, NV, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Steven Odzer is no stranger to helping out his community. Steven Odzer is a tremendous supporter of Bris Avrohom, a large non-profit that helps Jewish immigrants from Russia integrate into life in the U.S. and continue to foster their religious traditions. Steven says, “I am a large supporter of both Jewish and non-Jewish causes.” Steven Odzer also advocates for Arab-Jewish business cooperation. Aside from staying busy with all of these projects, Steven Odzer shares his latest scholarship campaign.After many months of planning, Steven Odzer announced the launch of the Stephen Odzer Scholarship Program. Thanks to the work everyone put into it, the program plans to give away 20 scholarships valued at $1,000 each. As someone who started at the bottom, Steven Odzer knows the importance of having someone believe in you. Steven Odzer attended the Brooklyn College Scholars Program. He also started his first company out of his parents' basement when he was 18.“Education is one of the most important aspects of growth, and I want to help ensure that students are able to achieve their academic goals and success by limiting the financial burden the system has placed on higher education,” said Steven Odzer . “The Stephen Odzer Scholarship Program is a way for me to give back to the community,” he adds.Those who are interested in applying for the scholarship have to be enrolled in a college or a university. High school students can also apply if they have a college acceptance letter. It’s quite easy for students to apply for this scholarship. They must submit proof of enrollment or acceptance, and they must write a 500-word essay answering the question, “What is the biggest issue facing our modern society.”The Stephen Odzer Scholarship Program is now accepting applications for the fall of 2020. Those who want to apply must send their application materials before January 31, 2020. On February 5, 2020, they will select the winners, and the lucky students will be notified after that.Students interested in applying can learn more information about The Stephen Odzer Scholarship Program by visiting the site: https://www.stephenodzerscholarship.com/ Steven Odzer is the CEO of the new YBT Industries of Henderson, NV, and has over 30 years of experience in the industry. Steven Odzer is also a big fan of the New York Yankees. Aside from baseball, Steven Odzer also likes to follow the Las Vegas Golden Knights of the National Hockey League.



