SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Blucora, Inc. - BCOR

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Blucora, Inc. (“Blucora” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BCOR). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.



The investigation concerns whether Blucora and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On January 16, 2020, Blucora announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”), John Clendening, “has departed his roles as executive and member of the Board of Directors” and that Blucora “anticipates announcing a new CEO by the end of January 2020.” Blucora stated that Clendening’s “departure results from differences in views on the scope of Mr. Clendening’s authority as CEO.”

On this news, Blucora’s stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on January 16, 2020.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

