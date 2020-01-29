Committed 100 Founder Chad Tackett Lists 5 Best Condiments for Fat Loss

HAPPY VALLEY, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nutrition is the biggest factor in weight loss, so if you’re looking to get healthier, changing your diet should be the first step. Fortunately, Chad Tackett , nutrition expert and founder of Committed 100, says eating well doesn’t have to mean subsisting on bland, boring foods.One of the best ways to spice up your plate, aside from selecting a hearty helping of colorful fruits and veggies, is to use seasonings and certain condiments. Chad Tackett explains not all condiments are created equal and some, like Ranch dressing, margarine, and mayonnaise, can rack up the calories, sugar, salt, and trans fats. However, others, like those listed here, are both delicious and nutritious.1. HummusHummus, made of garbanzo beans and olive oil with spices or lemon, is a healthy condiment used widely in Middle Eastern cuisine. The olive oil provides healthy omega-3 fatty acids, while the beans provide protein and fiber that can help keep you feeling full for longer. Typically, hummus contains 50 to 80 calories per two-tablespoon serving.2.SalsaSalsa is one of the lowest-calorie condiments. Basic salsa, with tomatoes, garlic, onions, and jalapenos, contains 10 calories per two-tablespoon serving. It’s low in sugar and sodium and has no trans fat. A staple in many Latin American cuisines, Chad Tackett suggests you can also use it with veggies or baked potatoes, substituting Greek yogurt for sour cream, or on fish.3. MustardAnother very low-calorie option is mustard. Depending on the type, it may have 0 to 10 calories per serving. Yellow mustard and Dijon tend to be lower in sugar compared to honey mustard, although all are good options. Chad Tackett suggests mixing mustard with olive oil, lemon juice, vinegar, and pepper for a low-calorie and low-sodium salad dressing alternative.4. GuacamoleGuacamole, like hummus, contains healthy fats, which are good for the heart, brain, and skin. A two-tablespoon serving typically has 50 calories. Use it as a healthy dip, mixed with Greek yogurt, or put it on burgers, burritos and tacos, and sandwiches. It can also make an excellent salad dressing substitute mixed with salsa and Greek yogurt.5. Hot SauceHot sauce is an excellent almost-zero-calorie condiment that’s great for giving your dish a kick. To really amp up the nutritional benefits, try a sauce with capsaicin, the component that makes peppers hot. Capsaicin can increase levels of hormone GLP-1, an appetite suppressant. Hot sauce can be used on a variety of foods, from eggs to meats and burgers.In the past 25 years since creating Committed 100, the world’s first online weight loss program, Chad Tackett has helped people in over 100 countries, of various ages, sizes, and backgrounds, achieve their health and fitness goals. He endeavors to help people make healthy and sustainable lifestyle changes to live happier, healthier, and more fulfilling lives without giving up their favorite foods or suffering through boring workouts.If you are ready to fundamentally change how you think about food for the long-term and “fix” your metabolism visit https://joinnow.live/s/6AX6Xi to watch this free training by Chad Tackett at Committed 100.

Chad Tackett of Committed 100



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.