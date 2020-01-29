Larry O’Bryan Donates to Salvation Army Hurricane Relief Fund

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Like Albert Camus who said, “I grew up with the sea, and poverty for me was sumptuous; then I lost the sea and found all luxuries gray and poverty unbearable,” many people find living by the sea one of life’s greatest luxuries. Unfortunately, seaside life is a gamble: magnificently beautiful and tranquil at one moment, dark and dangerous the next. Hurricanes are one of nature’s most destructive forces, affecting millions of people every year. Organizations like The Salvation Army and donors like Lawrence “Larry” J. O’Bryan play a crucial role in helping individuals, families, and communities heal and recuperate.The Salvation Army provides disaster relief services throughout the United States and the globe. The non-profit has been on the front lines of many major disasters over the years, from Hurricane Katrina to Hurricane Matthew, providing a range of services including emergency shelter to medical assistance. The Salvation Army’s Disaster Relief program also provides training for communities and groups to help people prepare for emergency situations. All efforts combined, The Salvation Army and its numerous donors and volunteers likely save thousands of lives every year. Larry O’Bryan , CEO of TPC-KY Inc. in Louisville, KY, donated generously to The Salvation Army’s Hurricane Relief Fund in 2018 and 2019 and plans to continue doing so indefinitely.The successful businessman has a long history of philanthropy and community involvement. In addition to The Salvation Army, he regularly donates to the VG Reed Needy Family Fund, Hearts in Motion, Home of the Innocents and Blue Lick Optimist, among other charities. He is also the founder and sole donor of the St. Xavier High School Endowment Fund, which provides scholarship opportunities for young men to attend the esteemed private Catholic school.In addition to owning and helming one of the nation’s most prominent label manufacturing companies, Lawrence J. O’Bryan is the founder of Pro-Active Media and has had a successful career as a political media consultant. Among other achievements, Larry O’Bryan led the successful Democratic effort to defeat four-term Republican incumbent State Senator Elizabeth Tori representing Hardin and Jefferson Counties. In 2012, he also provided the winning media for Court of Appeals Judge Irv Maze and Circuit Judge Angela Bisig. The first political media consultant to produce and air political ads in high-definition, Larry O’Bryan remains at the forefront of campaign media technology.



