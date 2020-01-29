National Floors Direct Opens New Distribution Center in Astoria

ASTORIA, NY, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- National Floors Direct , one of the Northeast United States’ biggest direct-to-consumer specialty flooring providers, is starting 2020 on a high note. The company recently announced the company recently opened a brand new state-of-the-art, 60,000 distribution center in Astoria, NY, to meet increasing demand. The company serves a broad range of clientele from individual homeowners to major real estate and commercial enterprises, and business is booming.National Floors Direct’s service region includes most of the Northeast, including Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine, South-eastern Vermont, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company, headquartered in Astoria, also has locations in Braintree, Massachusetts, Milford, Connecticut, and Rahway, New Jersey.National Floors Direct’s founders spent decades operating floor covering stores throughout the region before opening their direct-to-consumer venture, which provides “all the best attributes of traditional retail and none of the downside.” Since its inception in 2005, the company has grown steadily into the monolith it is today.The supplier is unique in that it offers an extensive catalog of exceptional-quality carpet, hardwood, laminate, and luxury vinyl products from some of the world’s biggest and best-known brands at a fraction of the cost of boutique retailers, without compromising on quality, safety, or durability. From tried-and-true classics to innovative new products, like Mohawk’s waterproof laminate flooring or Shaw’s SPC core waterproof luxury vinyl plank and tile flooring, National Floors Direct carries a broad range of guaranteed-in-stock products, all of which are the lowest price in the industry by at least 15%.While expanding its service area to provide incredible floors for more customers, the company has maintained a strong presence in New York, working with some of New York City’s biggest developers and brands. National Floors Direct is particularly proud to contribute to the restoration and rejuvenation of historically and culturally important sites like Canal Street Market and Historic Pier A Harbor House, as well as new NYC favorites like Fresh & Co.National Floors Direct’s reviews from hundreds of satisfied customers, as well as their reputation in the real estate, flooring, and construction and contracting industries, are a testament to their superb work and product offerings. National Floors Direct is looking forward to serving even more customers and participating in more exciting projects in the new year.Learn more about National Floors Direct here: www.nationalfloorsdirect.com



