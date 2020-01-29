Casoro Group Announces New Leadership for Subsidiaries

Casoro Group Names Melissa Oliver as President of CLEAR Property Management and Tom Parker as Director of Investor Relations for Upside Avenue REIT

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casoro Group, an award-winning multifamily-focused real estate investment firm with a mission to provide better homes for better lives, has named Melissa Oliver as President of CLEAR Property Management, and Tom Parker as Director of Investor Relations for Upside Avenue, both subsidiaries of Casoro Group.

At a recent State of the Union held in Casoro’s headquarters in Austin, Texas, and broadcasted live to all its subsidiaries throughout the state, CEO Yuen Yung announced the promotions along with goals for 2020 and beyond.

“Melissa has established herself as a strong leader who is well-respected in the property management industry. Her ability to inspire and lead the CLEAR team and the trusted relationships she has built with owners have contributed to the growth of the company,” said Yuen Yung, CEO of Casoro Group. “We are excited to see what Melissa will accomplish and where she takes CLEAR as the new President.”

As President, Oliver will oversee the operations and growth of CLEAR Property Management and financial health of the portfolio.

“My main focus in 2020 is to ensure we have the infrastructure in place to aggressively grow,” said Oliver. “I am excited to take on this role and I’m ready to kill it in 2020 and beyond.”

Oliver first joined CLEAR as a Regional Manager in 2016 and shortly after was promoted as Vice President of Operations in 2017. She gained many achievements throughout her career including Property of the Year, Manager of the Year, Region of the Year, and Regional of the Year.

Prior to joining CLEAR, Oliver served as Senior Regional Manager at Trinity Property Consultants, supervising a portfolio of 4,205 units in multiple markets. She also served as Director of Operations for Riata Apartment Homes, overseeing operations of 2,044 units.

Tom Parker joined Upside Avenue in 2018. As Director of Investor Relations, Parker is responsible for establishing and managing the relationships with Upside Avenue investors and financial advisors.

Prior to joining Upside Avenue, Parker worked in the Press Office for the Office of Texas Governor Greg Abbott where he worked closely with the Director of Media Relations and the Press Secretary. He also spent time at Trammell Crow Residential where he worked with the Quality Assurance Team where he was responsible for alleviating challenges on various assets.

“Upside Avenue is known for its customer service. When investors need assistance, our team is always just a phone call or chat message away,” Parker said. “My goal is to strengthen our investor outreach and continue providing the transparency and connectedness our investors have already come to expect.”

Parker has a B.A. in Political Science and Government and a minor in Corporate Communications from The University of Texas at Austin. He also holds certification from UT’s Real Estate Finance Program.

About Casoro Group

Casoro Group is an award-winning multifamily-focused real estate investment firm with a mission to provide better homes for better lives. Casoro seeks multifamily investment opportunities in the U.S. Sunbelt region for its family office, high-net worth, and institutional clients. As a vertically-integrated real estate investment firm and parent company of CLEAR Property Management and Upside Avenue multifamily REIT, Casoro is in a position to create opportunities for investors to enjoy all the benefits of multifamily real estate ownership.

