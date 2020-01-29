Governor warns managers against corruption

Benguela, ANGOLA, January 29 - The provincial governor of Benguela, Rui Falcão, today called on the new administrators of Lobito and Catumbela for commitment , as well as warned them against bad practices, especially acts of corruption. ,

Speaking this Wednesday at the swearing in ceremony of the new administrators, he stressed that the country is going through a difficult economic time, hence the need for managers to be able to overcome obstacles and abstain from bad practices.

After the inauguration, the new municipal administrator of Lobito, Carlos Vasconcelos, said that the main bet of his mandate will be the upgrading of drainage ditches and the improvement of basic sanitation.

Fernando Belo, the new municipal administrator of Catumbela, considered the new post as a challenge to be overcome.

At the same ceremony, the deputy municipal administrator of Cubal for the Technical, Infrastructure and Community Services area, António Caviti Andrade, and three heads of departments were also inaugurated.

