Jamf Pro Named Most Popular Device Security Tool in the Enterprise in Okta’s Annual Businesses @ Work Report

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Jamf, the standard for Apple in the enterprise, announced that its flagship mobile device management product Jamf Pro was named the most popular device security solution in Okta’s Businesses @ Work 2020 Report. The report, based on data from Okta’s 7,400+ customers and 6,500 integrations with cloud, mobile and web apps, and IT infrastructure providers in the Okta Integration Network, provides an in-depth look into how organizations and people work today.



Today’s Modern Security Stack – Featuring Jamf

Based on findings from the past four years, Okta identified a new modern security stack consisting of four layers of security:

People (focusing on accounts and credentials plus physical security solutions)

Network (secure web gateway tools, VPNs and firewalls, and proxies)

Infrastructure (content delivery network providers, server access, and infrastructure monitoring tools), and

Devices (includes tools for security analytics, endpoint management and security, and certificate management).

In this year’s report, Jamf Pro was named the most popular solution in the device security layer. By leveraging Apple’s built-in encryption technologies, management commands, automated patching, smart groups and more, Jamf Pro helps protect company and user data. Organizations can mitigate risks and alleviate security concerns, while still maintaining user privacy and upholding the user experience.

Fastest Growing Solutions Show the Enterprise is Focused on Security

Since 2018, Jamf Pro has also been named one of the fastest growing solutions in the enterprise, seeing an average of 200% year-over-year growth within Okta’s customer network.

“In previous years reports, the fastest-growing apps were collaboration tools such as Slack and Zoom, but more recently, with Jamf Pro, they have become more security focused,” said Jamf Chief Technology Officer Jason Wudi. “We are proud to help more than 35,000 organizations unlock the potential in their Apple investments by seamlessly connecting their users to enterprise resources, while protecting worker privacy and company data.”

You can view Okta’s full report here: https://bit.ly/3awc2dQ .

About Jamf

Jamf, the standard for Apple in the enterprise, extends the legendary Apple experience people love to businesses, schools, and government organizations through its software and the largest online community of Apple IT admins in the world, Jamf Nation. As of December 31, 2019, 35,000 customers from more than 100 countries entrust Jamf to help them succeed with Apple. To learn more, visit: www.jamf.com .

Media Contact:

Rachel Nauen

Rachel.nauen@jamf.com

651-587-8927



