BioLargo Engineering Is Tackling PFAS Head-On With New Treatment Technology and is Moving To Next Phase Of Groundbreaking PFAS Work

BioLargo Engineering, Science & Technologies (BLEST), today announced that it has validated the efficacy of a new, cutting-edge water treatment technology aimed at solving the growing international per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) contamination crisis. Having completed its work under a Phase I SBIR grant from the EPA to its parent corporation BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB: BLGO), it is moving to the next phase of development in preparation for demonstration pilots and commercialization.

The new technology, called the Aqueous Electrostatic Concentrator (AEC), has been proven capable of 99+% removal of the two most predominant PFAS compounds – PFOA and PFOS – without the need for the high-pressure systems and high electricity costs of reverse osmosis, or the high consumable costs necessary for carbon filters. BLEST reports that based on its bench-scale testing, AEC was projected to use only $0.30 of electricity to treat 1,000 gallons of water, a fraction of the cost of what is necessary to operate the competing technologies. BLEST management believes that they will further reduce electricity costs for treating potable water.



Described as “forever chemicals” by Washington DC based environmental watchdog the Environmental Working Group, PFAS contamination is estimated to affect up to 110 million people in the United States. Numerous experts have linked PFAS to detrimental effects on human health and the environment due to their tendency to accumulate and persist in the environment and human body. On January 7, 2020, EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler announced that “aggressively addressing per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) is an active and ongoing priority for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.” The two common and widespread PFAS compounds addressed by the BLEST study – PFOA and PFOS – are found in common household and industrial products. Both compounds have been found in water supplies across the country, and municipalities are struggling to find a feasible and affordable solution to remove PFAS from their drinking water.



Funded in part by an SBIR Phase I grant administered through the EPA, BLEST’s initial work successfully established that the AEC could remove high concentrations PFAS in a continuous flow-through device, producing a “clean” stream and a highly concentrated PFAS stream ready for subsequent treatment by methods like advanced oxidation. The AEC technology has potential to significantly reduce the cost of water treatment in a full-scale application.



The BLEST team has submitted an application for additional funding from the EPA to accelerate its work under a Phase II SBIR grant. In the proposed project, the team will create a pilot unit to field test the technology in commercial and industrial settings at a small commercial scale. They are in the process of identifying a “partner community” that will act as the test site.



Randall Moore, President of BLEST, commented, “We believe we have made a strong case in our application to the EPA for additional financial support under the Phase II SBIR grant program. Our team has decades of experience delivering engineering and science-based solutions. Our goal is to deliver a low-cost, low-energy technology that will reduce the threat PFAS poses to people worldwide.”



BioLargo, Inc. President & CEO Dennis P. Calvert expanded on the commercial implications of the AEC, “We believe a solution to the PFAS crisis is directly in line with our mission, knowledge and experience. We have confidence in Randy, his team, and our group of scientists, and intend to support BLEST 100% as they move towards commercializing the AEC. We plan to get the technology field tested and launched commercially as soon as possible. We have the ability to help communities all over the world who face this PFAS challenge. This is another great example of how BioLargo has grown to become an innovator and full-service solution provider.”



For more information on this study and the work done by BLEST, the EPA has published the full Phase 1 report on their website at https://cfpub.epa.gov/ncer_abstracts/index.cfm/fuseaction/display.abstractDetail/abstract/10966/report/F. BLEST encourages anyone who is interested in PFAS treatment to read the study and reach out using the contact information below.



About BioLargo Engineering, Science & Technologies

Biolargo Engineering Science and Technology is a full-service engineering company based in Oak Ridge Tennessee. Part of the Biolargo, Inc. portfolio of life-science innovation companies, it works in conjunction with the other divisions which include Alberta Canada based BioLargo Water (innovation in low, energy advanced oxidation processes), Westminster California based Odor-No-More (innovative, safe and effective industrial odor control), and Clyra Medical Technologies (FDA approved wound care advancement). BLEST’s engineers bring over 100 years of combined experience in environmental science.



Contact

Find out more about this innovative company at www.biolargo.com or contact Tonya Chandler, Director of Strategic Marketing and Business Development at 608-397-8301 or tonya.chandler@biolargo.com.

About BioLargo, Inc.

BioLargo, Inc. is an innovative technology developer and environmental engineering company driven by a mission to "make life better" by delivering robust, sustainable solutions for a broad range of industries and applications, with a focus on clean water, clean air, and advanced wound care. We develop and commercialize disruptive technologies by providing the capital, support, and expertise to expedite them from "cradle" to "maturity" (www.biolargo.com). Our engineering division features experienced professional engineers dedicated to integrity, reliability, and environmental stewardship (www.biolargoengineering.com). Our industrial odor control division, Odor-No-More (www.odornomore.com) features CupriDyne Clean Industrial Odor Eliminator (www.cupridyne.com), which eliminates the odor-causing compounds and VOCs rather than masking them, and is now winning over leading companies in the solid waste handling and wastewater industries and other industries that contend with malodors and VOCs. Our subsidiary BioLargo Water (www.biolargowater.ca) develops the Advanced Oxidation System "AOS," a disruptive industrial water treatment technology designed to eliminate waterborne pathogens and recalcitrant contaminants with better energy-efficiency and lower operational costs than incumbent technologies. Our subsidiary Clyra Medical (www.clyramedical.com) features effective and gentle solutions for chronic infected wounds to promote infection control and regenerative tissue therapy.

Tonya Chandler

608-397-8301

tonya.chandler@biolargo.com



