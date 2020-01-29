US Senator Cory Gardner Visits Liteye Systems to discuss Counter UAS Solutions

Senator tours rapidly growing Colorado C-UAS Manufacturer

/EIN News/ -- Centennial, Colorado, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liteye Systems, Inc., a Colorado-based and world-leading Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems (CUAS) manufacturer, hosted US Senator Cory Gardner (R-CO) at its Centennial Headquarters on Friday, January 17, 2020.

Senator Gardner toured Liteye’s new 55,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility and viewed the capabilities of the US AUDS (Anti-UAV Defense System) that will be produced there. The Senator was able to view the system that was deployed in the recent Northern Colorado “drone mystery” investigation.

US AUDS is a backbone for Counter UAS solutions, layered with multiple capabilities to Detect, Track, Identify and Defeat malicious threats.

Discussions centered around growth in Colorado, Drone threats, FAA regulations and National Security…

Growth – Liteye expects to expand and employ over 100 Coloradoans in the coming years; and has over $70M in counter drone contracts with the US Government.

with the US Government. Drone Threats – During the Northern Colorado “Drone Mystery” Investigation, Liteye answered the call to assist within hours and deployed a system to multiple investigation locations.

FAA – Regulations impacting drone usage to mitigate potential threats are still evolving, but regardless, counter UAS systems will be part of the solution, and US AUDS has an industry-leading suite of capabilities ready to employ today.

National Security – AUDS has been forward-deployed to several combat zones and proven itself time and again. Domestically, when authorization is granted, the system can and will provide needed protection for critical infrastructure and military sites.

“I am grateful for Liteye providing a tour of their headquarter in Centennial and our thorough discussion regarding the drone investigation in Eastern Colorado,” said Senator Gardner. “It was a pleasure to learn more about their operation and their mission to protect Americans all over the world.”

“Liteye was honored to host Senator Gardner,” stated Kenneth Geyer, CEO/Co-Owner of Liteye Systems. “The Senator is committed to both Colorado and addressing this new threat; both are a true testament to his service. Having his support is valuable as we move to forward to protect Americans in the US and overseas.”

About Liteye Systems, Inc. (www.Liteye.com)

Located in Centennial Colorado, Liteye Systems, Inc. is a world leader and technology solutions manufacturer and integrator of military and commercial Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems (CUAS), manufacturer of US AUDS, Drone Sense and Warn Systems, rugged high-resolution head mounted displays (HMD), augmented sights, thermal surveillance systems, covert surveillance systems, electronic warfare packages, radar systems, and fire control software solutions. With offices in the UK and sales affiliates worldwide, Liteye is protecting critical infrastructure from real world threats. Liteye Celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2020!

