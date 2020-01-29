/EIN News/ -- ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC

DIRECTOR CHANGES, APPOINTMENT OF DEPUTY CHAIR AND SENIOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR AND BOARD COMMITTEE CHANGES

Royal Dutch Shell plc (the "Company") announces the following:

DIRECTOR CHANGE

Linda Stuntz, Non-executive Director, and Gerard Kleisterlee, Deputy Chair and Senior Independent Director, will not stand for re-election as Directors of the Company at the 2020 Annual General Meeting (AGM), having served as Directors for nine years.

Company Chair, Chad Holliday, said “Linda and Gerard have each proven themselves to be outstanding Directors, leaving legacies of which they should respectively be proud. The Board is deeply grateful for their many years of dedicated commitment and service and wish both all the best.”

DEPUTY CHAIR AND SENIOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR

Euleen Goh, a Non-executive Director, has been appointed Deputy Chair and Senior Independent Director with effect from May 20, 2020. Ms Goh succeeds Mr Kleisterlee in this role.

REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

Neil Carson, a Non-executive Director, has been appointed as Chair of the Remuneration Committee with effect from May 20, 2020. Mr Carson succeeds Mr Kleisterlee in this role.

The appointments referenced above are subject to the respective Directors’ re-appointments at the 2020 AGM.

January 29, 2020

Linda M. Coulter

Company Secretary

ENQUIRIES

Shell Media Relations

International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550

Shell Investor Relations

Europe: + 31 70 377 4540

United States: +1 832 337 2034

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.



