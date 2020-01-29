Setad Ejrayi-e Farman Hazrat-e Emam, or the “Headquarters for the Execution of Imam Khomeini’s Order” (HEIKO), located on Mohammad Ali Jennah Expressway in Tehran

The United States Department of Treasury sanctioned HEIKO, directly controlled by the regime’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, and 37 affiliated companies on June 4, 2013” — NCRI

PARIS, FRANCE, January 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the early hours of this morning, Wednesday, January 20, 2020, defiant youth targeted the clerical regime’s apparatus for suppression and plunder the so-called Setad Ejrayi-e Farman Hazrat-e Emam, or the “Headquarters for the Execution of Imam Khomeini’s Order” (HEIKO), located on Mohammad Ali Jennah Expressway in Tehran.

The United States Department of Treasury sanctioned HEIKO, directly controlled by the regime’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, and 37 affiliated companies on June 4, 2013, based on the Presidential Executive Order number 13599.

In March 2017, the Iranian Resistance published a book, entitled “The Rise of the Revolutionary Guards Financial Empire,” in which it unveiled a glimpse of the scale of this HEIKO’s plunder and pilfering of the nation’s wealth, including the forced confiscation and seizure of people’s lands, properties, and real estate.

Also, yesterday morning, defiant youth torched posters of Khamenei and the eliminated terror master Qassem Soleimani in different parts of Tehran and other cities, including Isfahan, Boroujerd, Karaj, Sari, Babol and Bandar Langeh. They also set fire to tires in Shahriar and Islamshahr, south of Tehran, blocking the highways for the suppressive patrols.

Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran

January 29, 2020

Iran: HQ To Execute Khomeini’s Order targeted, Khamenei and Soleimani’s posters torched



