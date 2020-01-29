Issued by NCRI

Iran: HQ To Execute Khomeini's Order targeted, Khamenei and Soleimani's posters torched

PARIS, FRANCE, January 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the early hours of this morning, Wednesday, January 20, 2020, defiant youth targeted the clerical regime’s apparatus for suppression and plunder the so-called Setad Ejrayi-e Farman Hazrat-e Emam, or the “Headquarters for the Execution of Imam Khomeini’s Order” (HEIKO), located on Mohammad Ali Jennah Expressway in Tehran.

The United States Department of Treasury sanctioned HEIKO, directly controlled by the regime’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, and 37 affiliated companies on June 4, 2013, based on the Presidential Executive Order number 13599.

In March 2017, the Iranian Resistance published a book, entitled “The Rise of the Revolutionary Guards Financial Empire,” in which it unveiled a glimpse of the scale of this HEIKO’s plunder and pilfering of the nation’s wealth, including the forced confiscation and seizure of people’s lands, properties, and real estate.

Also, yesterday morning, defiant youth torched posters of Khamenei and the eliminated terror master Qassem Soleimani in different parts of Tehran and other cities, including Isfahan, Boroujerd, Karaj, Sari, Babol and Bandar Langeh. They also set fire to tires in Shahriar and Islamshahr, south of Tehran, blocking the highways for the suppressive patrols.

Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran
January 29, 2020

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) represents an enduring democratic political coalition, founded in Tehran in July 1981, which has steadfastly sought an end to religious dictatorship and promotes a free and democratic Iran based on its platform. The NCRI has adopted numerous plans for future Iran, one of which is the Plan to form a National Solidarity Front to overthrow the religious dictatorship ruling Iran. The plan calls for all forces who reject the ruling theocracy with all its factions, and who endorse the separation of religion and state and believe in a republic to join the front. Mrs. Rajavi, described the Front as "a reflection of the most profound democratic yearnings of all the people of Iran, regardless of ideology, belief, religion and ethnicity that transcends all partisan and political interests." She said the Front "embodies the unshakable resolve of the Iranian people to overthrow the mullahs' inhuman regime."

