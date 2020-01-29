Realeyes Names Joseph Zahtila as Chief Revenue Officer

Zahtila Will Lead Go-To-Market Strategy and Growth for Pioneering Emotion AI Company

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Realeyes , a leading computer vision and emotion AI company, announced today that it had named Joe Zahtila as Chief Revenue Officer. In his new role Zahtila will be responsible for go-to-market strategy for Realeyes’ new emotion AI products, as well as overseeing global growth initiatives.



Zahtila joins Realeyes as the company prepares to launch several new products that apply computer vision and emotion AI to optimize customer experiences across digital channels, including video, streaming, gaming and mobile applications.

“It seems like every day there’s new evidence showing the direct link between emotion and human behavior, and Realeyes is the first company that’s leveraging that connection combined with cutting-edge computer analytics to drive results,” Zahtila said. “With disruptive new products and applications coming to market in 2020, this is an exciting time to be joining Realeyes.”



Zahtila is a MarTech veteran having served roles in media, technology and advertising measurement over the past 20 years. As part of the founding team at Dynamic Logic, he oversaw Sales & Marketing, Research, Product Development and Success, eventually transitioning the company into MillwardBrown Digital after the successful acquisition by Kantar, WPP’s data and insights consultancy. Most recently, Joe served as SVP, Audience and Advertising at Lucid, managing the company’s marketplace diversification.

“2020 promises to be a pivotal year for Realeyes, and Joe is the perfect person to be leading our revenue-generation efforts,” said Mihkel Jäätma, CEO of Realeyes. “The science and technology that we’re developing at Realeyes has incredible value and commercial potential, and we’re excited to have Joe leading our strategy to bring these transformative new tools to market.”

About Realeyes

Using webcams and the latest in computer vision and machine learning technologies, Realeyes measures how people feel as they watch video content online, enabling brands, agencies and media companies to inform and optimize their content as well as target their videos at the right audiences.

Founded in 2007, the company has offices in New York, London, Tokyo and Budapest. Customers include brands such as Mars Inc, AT&T, Hershey’s and Coca-Cola, agencies Ipsos, MarketCast and Publicis, and media companies such as Warner Media and Teads.

