Cost of Moving Harry and Meghan to Canada Revealed  

/EIN News/ -- A study by 1st Move International has revealed how much it will cost to move Harry and Meghan from the UK to Canada.



BRISTOL, United Kingdom, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1st Move estimated the moving fees for Harry and Meghan as though they were actual customers.



1st Move International looked at the size of their residence in the UK, Frogmore Cottage, and further researched the value and number of items the royal couple own to create a valued inventory in order to calculate the total volume of their shipment.



From this we could calculate the number of shipping containers required, transport and shipping costs including insurance and charter flight costs.



Our quotation revealed the move to Vancouver move will cost Harry and Meghan £314,641. That’s over C$ 500,000.00

Total Costs Moving Harry and Meghan to Vancouver Breakdown for personal and household goods Costs £

Costs C$ Labour costs and packing materials £18,000 $ 30,780.00 Load from cottage onto 9 x 40 ft containers £8,100 $ 13,851.00 Shipping costs from London to arrival door Vancouver - £5300 each container. (3x 40ft containers for security and personnel. 6x 40ft containers for Frogmore Cottage contents) £47,700 $ 81,567.00 2% insurance premium for furnishing, artwork, jewellery, personal effects estimated value £10,000,000 £200,000

$

342,000.00 Customs paperwork and Vancouver agents fees £5400 $ 9234.00 MOVING TOTAL Total moving costs for Harry, Meghan, Archie and staff £279,200 $ 477,432.00



Costs for moving all Harry’s vehicles including 6 Landrover security cars Collect 9 vehicles in secured covered transporters and deliver to London Gateway port authority. £250 per vehicle. £2250

$

3,847.00 Load each car into its own dedicated 20ft container £1575 $ 2,693.00 Ship 9 x 20ft containers London to Vancouver port at £2239 per vehicle £20,151 $ 34,458.00 Devan from container at Vancouver port and deliver £2250 $ 3847.00 Customs paperwork and Vancouver agents fees £2115 $ 3,616.00 Insurance Prince Harry’s 3 cars valued at £290,000 at 1% premium £2900 $ 4,959.00 Insurance for additional 6 cars total value £420,000 at 1% premium £4200 $ 7,182.00 TOTAL Total costs, door to door car shipping services £35,441 $ 60,602.00 Combined shipping costs totals Harry, Meghan, Archie and entourage £279,200.00 $ 477,432.00 Harry’s cars x 3. Plus 6 Landrover security cars £35,441.00 $ 60,602.00 Total Shipping costs £314,641.00 $ 538,034.00 Flights Gulfstream G550 / 16 passengers charter flight £129,000 $ 220,590.00 Grand Total £443,641 $ 758,624.00

Jack Limerick, Director of Web Services at 1st Move International, said:



"With all the recent hype on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s move to Canada we thought we would look at how much the royal couple would need to spend to ship all their stuff overseas compared to the average home owner in the UK.

Taking the contents of an average family home with 3 bedrooms, then the costs to ship all their possessions from London to Vancouver inside a 20ft shipping container would be around £3000, plus insurance.



With Harry and Meghan moving from Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, this is a substantial 10 bedroom home with rather expensive furniture, antiques and paintings.



Shipping and moving costs are mostly calculated on the volume of goods shipped plus the insurance costs based on value of all their possessions. Making some estimations on the couple’s property based on original research - clothing, jewellery, art and then cars based on what we know, we’ve calculated the following costs - and put together an imaginary quote based on moving the couple to their new lives.”



Methodology:



1st Move International calculated fees - containers and shipping, packing and unpacking costs - as though Harry and Meghan were actual customers moving from London to Vancouver. A 3-bedroom home generally requires a single 20ft container. A large 10-bedroom home like Frogmore Cottage, with its additional packing needs and substantial furniture, would require six 40ft containers - £5300 each (plus 3 containers for security and staff). Shipping and unpacking costs were added on. 1st Move’s affiliate branch AutoShippers.co.uk was used to calculate vehicle shipping costs. Insurance fees were calculated as 2% of the total value of estimated household items.



1st Move International is a professional International Removals company based in Bristol UK. They have been moving people overseas for over 20 years and are an accredited mover and members of the British Association of Removers and regularly ship personal effects and household goods to Canada and the USA. They currently arrange the packing and shipping for over 3000 customers every year.

