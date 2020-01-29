Ask Kodiak and Tarmika Announce Partnership

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ask Kodiak , an API platform providing real-time appetite and eligibility for commercial lines insurance companies, agents, and brokers, and Tarmika , a Bridge rating platform which integrates with top commercial lines insurers to seamlessly return multiple quotes through a single entry interface, are pleased to announce a new partnership.



With competition in the commercial lines market increasing, speed-to-market is essential, and this partnership brings Ask Kodiak features to the Tarmika Bridge rating platform for faster delivery of needed coverages at the best prices and a better overall customer experience. The integration of Ask Kodiak with the Tarmika Bridge rating platform will help agents understand pricing and insurance product options for potential policyholders and eliminate several manual or offline steps in the process of matching the customer with the right insurance product.

“Tarmika and Ask Kodiak are aligned on a mission to optimize efficiencies in distribution by providing features that help independent agents work more effectively with carrier partners,” said Allan Egbert, co-founder of Ask Kodiak. “The Ask Kodiak-Tarmika partnership is about empowering the independent agent through technology. Neither Ask Kodiak or Tarmika are in the disruption business. We are simply trying to bring efficiency and optimization to the independent agent channel.”

Ask Kodiak’s cloud-based software platform allows insurers to market commercial and specialty products to independent agents and brokers with a new level of effectiveness. Ask Kodiak’s open API can be used in any agency management system or integrated with other Insurtech solutions to put real-time product recommendations, target classes, underwriting eligibility, and marketing information in the hands of agents and brokers faster than ever before.

“Tarmika’s mission from our inception has been to support and innovate the independent agency channel,” said Raghav Tanna, CEO and co-founder of Tarmika. “Partnering with Ask Kodiak allows us to continue this mission while providing increased support to our agents.”

The Tarmika Bridge rating platform helps carriers overcome the problems presented by manual data entry in the quoting process. By providing single entry access to multiple carriers through streamlined underwriting questions, extensive NAICS mapping, and various API integrations, the Tarmika Bridge is able to present multiple quotes in seconds, not days or weeks.

The two companies are already working together in multiple carrier client environments successfully.

About Ask Kodiak

Ask Kodiak helps insurance carriers organize commercial insurance. The API-based technology platform that helps agents make product selections based on appetite and eligibility provided by insurance carriers wherever it’s needed. For more details, visit www.askkodiak.com .

About Tarmika

Tarmika is an automation tool that allows agencies the ability to quote multiple carriers in a single entry for commercial lines. For more information, visit www.tarmika.com .

Media Contact:

Jennifer Overhulse

St. Nick Media Services

(859) 803-6597

jen@stnickmedia.com







