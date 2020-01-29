TVO to Host Ontario Liberal Party Leadership Debate

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On February 19, 2020, TVO will host the Ontario Liberal leadership debate at TVO’s William G. Davis studio in Toronto. The debate will be moderated by Steve Paikin, host of TVO’s The Agenda with Steve Paikin, and all six Liberal leadership candidates will be participating: Michael Coteau, Steven Del Duca, Kate Graham, Brenda Hollingsworth, Mitzie Hunter and Alvin Tedjo.

The debate will be livestreamed from 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. on The Agenda’s Twitter page, Facebook page and YouTube channel, followed by a media scrum with each candidate. The debate itself will be broadcast on TVO at 8:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. The TVO debate is the only Ontario Liberal leadership debate scheduled to be broadcast during the campaign.

“Over the past 50 years, TVO has become the destination for thoughtful discussion and debate about issues important to Ontarians,” says TVO’s vice president of current affairs and documentaries, John Ferri. “We’re proud to welcome the candidates to TVO and we look forward to presenting our audience with an informative debate on today’s key issues.”

Where to Livestream the Debate

Twitter: @TheAgenda

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheAgenda/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/AgendaStevePaikin

About TVO

Since 1970, TVO has existed to ignite the potential in everyone through the power of learning. Through impactful digital education products, in-depth current affairs, thought-provoking TVO Original documentaries, and award-winning TVOkids content, we prepare Ontarians for success in school and life. As we mark our 50th year, TVO’s ongoing evolution as a modern digital learning and media organization prepares us to serve Ontarians for generations to come. TVO is funded primarily by the Province of Ontario, and is a registered charity supported by thousands of sponsors and donors. For more information, visit www.tvo.org.

Lsan Tzadu TVO 416.484.2600 ext. 2411 ltzadu@tvo.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.