Deadline for return of 2019 Sheep and Goat Census is fast approaching

The closing date for receipt of completed 2019 sheep and goat census forms returned by post is Friday 31 January 2020.

An extended deadline of up to 23.59 on Friday 14 February 2020 applies to census returns submitted online via agfood.ie.

Returned census data must be recorded in the relevant section of the keeper’s Sheep /Goat Flock Register.

All completed postal returns must be received by Seefin Data Management at PO Box 17, An Post, Cahirdown, Listowel DSU, Co. Kerry by close of business on Friday 31 January 2020. This is the only address at which postal returns will be accepted. Forms posted to any other address will not be processed. Pre-addressed return envelopes were provided to all registered keepers with the 2019 census forms issued in early December 2019.

In the event of a 2019 census form being posted but not received by Seefin Data Management, please note the only acceptable proof of postage is a Registered post receipt. A certificate of posting is not sufficient proof of postage.

Online census returns will be accepted until 23.59 on Friday 14 February 2020. Online submissions will continue to be accepted after that time, but such submissions received on or after 15 February 2020 will be deemed to be late.

Online submission of sheep and goat census data is straight-forward and can be done quickly once keepers are registered with agfood.ie.

Having logged on to agfood.ie, registered keepers should select Animal Identification and Movements. (If prompted to select a species), select Sheep (or goats as appropriate), followed by Keeper, then Census and Create. An online version of the 2019 census form for the selected species will then be displayed. The online system provides confirmation when a census submission has been completed successfully

Keepers who are not already registered can do so by logging in to agfood.ie and clicking on the option to register. It should be noted that keepers registering for the first time must allow sufficient time for their unique log-on details to be sent to them by post following registration before they can submit their census details online. Therefore, any keepers in this position should register with agfood.ie as soon as possible to ensure that their online 2019 census submission is completed by 14 February 2020.

Keepers are legally required to complete and return sheep and goat census information to the Department on an annual basis.

Submission of a completed census is central in declaring that required stocking rates are being maintained and facilitates the drawing down of payments under schemes such as the Sheep Welfare Scheme, Basic Payment Scheme, Areas of Natural Constraints Scheme, AEOS, GLAS etc. Late return or failure to return census data may impact on eligibility for certain Department schemes and payments.

The stated deadlines of Friday 31 January 2020 for postal returns and 14 February 2020 for online returns will not be extended.

Annual Sheep and/or Goat Census 2019

Completion and submission of annual Sheep and Goat census data is a requirement under Council Regulation (EC) No. 21/2004

The onus is on the flock/herd keeper to make sure that completed census forms being returned by post are received on time.

Date Released: 29 January 2020