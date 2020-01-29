The Global Radio Frequency Filters Market is expected to grow by USD 8.95 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period

Global Radio Frequency Filters 2020-2024. The analyst has been monitoring the global radio frequency filters and it is poised to grow by USD 8. 95 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Radio Frequency Filters Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02133089/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on radio frequency filters provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by Proliferation of next-generation LTE wireless networks. In addition, growing popularity of RF SOI is anticipated to boost the growth of the radio frequency filters as well.



Market Segmentation

The global radio frequency filters is segmented as below:

Application

• Cellular Devices

• GPS Devices

• Tablets

• And Others



Geographic segmentation

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

• North America

• South America



Key Trends for radio frequency filters growth

This study identifies growing popularity of RF SOI as the prime reasons driving the radio frequency filters growth during the next few years.

Prominent vendors in radio frequency filters

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the radio frequency filters, including some of the vendors such as AVX Corp., Broadcom Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Qorvo Inc., Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Skyworks Solutions Inc., STMicroelectronics NV, Tai-Saw Technology Co. Ltd., Taiyo Yuden Co. Ltd. and TDK Corp.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02133089/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.