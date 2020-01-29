Foresight Research: Selecting Auto Events that Move the Needle

/EIN News/ -- ROCHESTER, Mich., Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clients have been asking for a report that would be specifically designed for the planning and budgeting of sponsored auto events. They say: “there is no data to use to make sure we select events that move the needle - we have to guess at it.” They also say: “what events produce the best ROI?” Here it is, the ink is just now drying.



We interviewed over 5,600 new vehicle buyers, many who attended and/or watched events on TV or streaming. We asked them about the role played by sponsored events before buying their new vehicle. We know from that - what works, what buyers attended what, what automotive brands most benefited, we know the ROI and how much events influence the purchase decision of a new vehicle. We also measured the value of different levels of activation.

We analyzed them by category of events: entertainment events, sports, auto related events, auto sales events and outdoor events. Then we drilled down to 33 specific types of events – like: car shows, concerts, baseball, boat shows, etc., etc.

Before committing to your event plan and budget, know the answer to questions like:

How do I best reach my target buyers?

How do I find high value automotive buyers – easy spenders?

What brands benefited most from specific events?

How is your brand stacking up to the competition?

What sponsored events reach new vehicle buyers best?

Do events produce brand ambassadors?

Vehicles on display – is this just fun or does that influence sales?

Ride and drives – just giving attendees a joy ride or selling vehicles?

We don’t mess around. The bottom line is purchase influence of sponsored events and “how many cars they sell”. Did you know that cars on display in a public place – like malls or public buildings - were the best at influencing the purchase last year and do you know why and what brands were the best at converting attendees to buyers. Finally, we added prospects to see what the potential looks like for the coming year.

About Foresight Research – www.foresightresearch.com

Since 2008, Foresight Research has published syndicated reports each year that provide information, strategies and best practices to help auto companies, their partners and dealer groups – succeed with auto shows, sponsored events, motorsports and auto accessories.

Contact

Bob Longstreth

Foresight Research

248.608.1870 x 18

248.425.7920 (cell)

blongstreth@foresightresearch.com



