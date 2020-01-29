Krohn & Moss, Ltd. attorneys, Scott M. Cohen and John D. Barker, named 2020 Super Lawyers by Thomson Reuters

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott M. Cohen and John D. Barker of Krohn & Moss, Ltd. Consumer Law Center® have been selected as Super Lawyers by Thomson Reuters for 2020. Mr. Cohen has now earned this distinction for the sixth year in a row since first being named a Super Lawyer in 2015. Mr. Barker has now been recognized as a Super Lawyer for the third year in a row since 2018.



Super Lawyers, part of Thomson Reuters, is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The annual selections are made using a patented multiphase process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates and peer reviews by practice area. The result is a credible, comprehensive and diverse listing of exceptional attorneys.

The Super Lawyers lists are published nationwide in Super Lawyers Magazines and in leading city and regional magazines and newspapers across the country. Super Lawyers Magazines also feature editorial profiles of attorneys who embody excellence in their practice of law. For more information about Super Lawyers, go to SuperLawyers.com.

Both Mr. Cohen and Mr. Barker were recognized as Super Lawyers for their accomplishments in the field of Consumer law. In particular, Mr. Cohen and Mr. Barker have over 40 years of collective experience handling Lemon Law and other consumer actions in Indiana, Illinois, California, Texas and Missouri.

Since 1995, Krohn & Moss, Ltd. Consumer Law Center® has helped over 45,000 consumers nationwide to resolve lemon law, breach of warranty, and consumer fraud actions. For more information about Krohn & Moss, Ltd. Consumer Law Center® visit them at www.yourlemonlawrights.com .

