Research Report: By Vehicle Type (E-Bikes, E-Scooters and Motorcycles), Motor Power (4 kW), Motor Architecture (Brushed Motor, Brushless Direct Current Motor, Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor, Induction Motor), Motor Type (AC Motor, DC Motor), End Use (OEM, Aftermarket), Regional Outlook (U.

S., Canada, Italy, France, Belgium, Germany, U.K., Austria, Spain, Switzerland, Netherlands, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Thailand) - Global Industry Size Analysis, Competitive Share and Growth Forecast to 2024



The growing demand for high-powered motors is a key trend being observed in the two-wheeler hub motor market. Major manufacturers, such as Zero Motorcycles Inc., BMW AG, and Vectrix, are offering electric motorcycles with a motor power more than 30 kW and have announced their plans of launching models of even higher motor power. For instance, in November 2018, Savic Motorcycles, Australia’s first electric motorcycle company, announced that a new electric model, Cafe Racer, with 60 kW motor power, will be launched by 2020. Besides, many OEMs of conventional gasoline-based motorcycles have announced their plans of introducing high-powered electric models in the near future. Thus, the increasing demand for higher-powered motors is one of the major trends being observed in the market.



The growing adoption of electric two-wheelers is a major growth driver for the two-wheeler hub motor market. The accelerating rate of environmental degradation by greenhouse gas emissions has become a major concern for governments across the world. The increasing amount of exhaust fumes from automobiles, including two-wheelers, is contributing significantly to the degradation of air quality. Thus, the governments of different countries are taking various initiatives to curb the growing pollution levels. For instance, in many countries, the government has incentivized the purchase of electric motorcycles and scooters to promote the adoption of environment-friendly transport. Thus, such initiatives by the governments to increase the adoption of electric vehicles as an effort to reduce carbon emissions are driving the growth of their components’ markets.



The global two-wheeler hub motor market is highly fragmented in nature. The top five players in the market together accounted for less than 40.0% of the market revenue in 2018. Yadea Technology Group Co. Ltd. was the market leader, followed by Robert Bosch GmbH, Ananda Drive Techniques Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co. Ltd., and Zhejiang Luyuan Electric Vehicle Co. Ltd.



Harley-Davidson Inc. announced the launch of its electric motorcycle, LiveWire, by 2019, which will be comprised of a hub motor with maximum power of 78 kW. Further, in July 2019, Robert Bosch GmbH announced the launch of a joint-venture with MAGURA Bike Parts, under the name MAGURA Bosch Parts & Services GmbH & Co. KG. The development is intended to expand Bosch’s services and strengthen its presence in the e-bike market in Europe in the long run.



Some other players operating in the two-wheeler hub motor market are Bafang Holding Group Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Xiaobaima Energy Tech Co. Ltd., Electrotherm (India) Ltd., Wuxi Amthi Electrical Machinery Co. Ltd., Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., Hitachi Automotive Systems, Golden Motor Technology Co. Ltd., and Falcon PEV Pte. Ltd.

