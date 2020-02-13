Jewish Family Home Care Attending the 19th Annual Elder Concert

Jewish Family Home Care, a not-for-profit home health care agency based in Broward County, will be attending the 19th Annual Elder Concert. Join us for the 19th Annual Elder Concert.

We thoroughly enjoy attending this unique, educational experience each year to gather with other professionals who share our passion to provide exceptional home care to seniors throughout Florida.” — Teresa Duvall, CEO

FORT LAUDERDALE , FL , UNITED STATES, February 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jewish Family Home Care, a not-for-profit home health care agency based in Broward County, will be attending the 19th Annual Elder Concert, a multidisciplinary Elder Care Conference hosted by the Academy of Florida Elder Law Attorneys (AFELA). The one-day gathering will be held at the Marriott located in North Fort Lauderdale on Friday, February 21st.

Elder Concert is the premier state-wide, multidisciplinary conference for elder care professionals, including lawyers, guardians, social workers, care managers, CPAs, and other health care providers in Florida. Designed to improve the quality of life for the elder care community, the conference brings together the growing network of elder care professionals in Florida to join in collaboration, information-sharing, hands-on networking, and multidisciplinary coverage of shared topics.

"Taking care of those who once cared for us is our highest honor at Jewish Family Home Care," said Teresa Duvall, CEO. "We thoroughly enjoy attending this unique, educational experience each year to gather with other professionals who share our passion to provide exceptional home care to seniors throughout Florida."

With a mission to enable seniors to live safely, healthily, and with dignity in the familiar comfort of their homes, the Jewish Family Home Care (JFHC) team is looking forward to using the collaborative learnings of the conference group sessions to elevate a positive change in the Broward County elder community and the home health care services provided to seniors.

At this year’s Elder Concert, JFHC will be represented by Kim Silvers and Stephanie Weiss, Business Development Executives at the senior home care agency. Silvers and Weiss will be sharing a booth with Goodman Jewish Family Services of Broward County (JFS), an affiliated agency of JFHC and an Orchestra Sponsor of the event.

Held at Fort Lauderdale Marriott North, there will be sessions throughout the day at 6650 N Andrews Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309. For registration details and more information about the 2020 AFELA (Florida) Chapter Elder Concert, visit www.ElderConcert.com.

Visit Jewish Family Home Care at www.jfcares.org or call 833-532-2737 for more information about the senior home care agency.

More about Jewish Family Home Care

Jewish Family Home Care is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit agency providing quality home care for Broward County seniors from all reaches of life, enabling them to continue living at home and have the best level of wellness, dignity and independence throughout life. Such services are often a welcomed alternative to moving to a nursing home or assisted living facility. Jewish Family Home Care is an affiliated agency of Goodman Jewish Family Services of Broward.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.