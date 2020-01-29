Content Disarm and Reconstruction Market Revenue to Garner $571.3 Million by 2027, Growing at 12.4%

Content Disarm and Reconstruction Market to 2027

North America held the largest share of the global content disarm and reconstruction market, APAC register highest CAGR of 14.5%.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, January 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to latest report "Content Disarm and Reconstruction Market by by Component (Software, Services); Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud); Organization Size (SMEs, Large); Application (Web, Email, File Transfer Protocol (FTP), Removable Devices); End-User (Government, BFSI, IT and Telecom, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Energy and Utilities, Others), Regional Outlook, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2027", by The Insight Partners, the market valuation of Content Disarm and Reconstruction will grow at around a 12.4% CAGR between 2019 and 2027.

The major companies working on development and deployment of content disarm and reconstructions include Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cybace Solutions, Deep Secure Ltd., Fortinet, Inc., odix, OPSWAT, Inc., ReSec Technologies, Sasa Software, Votiro, Inc., and YazamTech.



In 2018, North America held the largest share of the global content disarm and reconstruction market followed by Europe and APAC. Europe is the second-largest shareholder in the content disarm and reconstruction market. Moreover, APAC is expected to register the highest CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

North America is the key regional market in the global content disarm and reconstruction market, which includes the US, Canada, and Mexico. The region has the most advanced Information Technology industry in the globe; thus, it massively focuses on investing in the software and technologies in order to maintain its position across the globe. Furthermore, the U.S. is a highly advanced country in North America and a country where investments in advanced technologies are very high.

The U.S. is expected to be the dominant leader in the content disarm and reconstruction market during the forecast period. The growth in the content disarm and reconstruction market in the US is primarily driven by factors such as increasing digitization, investment by the government to increase economic growth, and implementing various security-related technologies such as content disarm and reconstruction.

The rising number of zero-day attacks and ransomware; and the growing number of malware and file-based attacks are some of the main factors expected to fuel the growth of the content disarm and reconstruction market in the US. The major industries such as government, BFSI, IT and telecom, healthcare, energy and utilities, and others are also increasingly adopting content disarm and reconstruction solutions in the country to meet their security needs. Hence, the adoption of content disarm and reconstruction technology by various industries is anticipated to drive the US content disarm and reconstruction market during the forecast period.

Key findings of the study:

In the global content and disarm market, APAC is the fastest-growing region on the back of the developing economies, steady growth, and rising adoption of innovative, advanced technologies. Australia, China, Japan, India, South Korea, and the Rest of APAC are the major contributors to the growth of this region.

Asia is referred to as the growth engine of the global economy with countries such as China, India, Japan, and Singapore. Furthermore, the digital innovation, propelled by enhanced internet connectivity as well as the adoption of smartphone especially across South East Asia is leading towards the growth of content disarm and reconstruction market. Asia Pacific region is witnessing a strong growth in the market during the forecast period as this region comprises of a huge population with internet access and growing awareness among government organizations for facing cyber threats and crimes.

In addition to this IT & Telecom sector is also booming in various countries of APAC such as India, China, and Japan. The organizations related to IT & Telecom, BFSI, and other end-user industries deal with a vast customer base and manage user’s data. Therefore, to ensure the privacy of data during a transaction, various organizations are adopting content disarm and reconstruction solutions which are supporting the high growth of content disarm and reconstruction in the Asia Pacific region.

The growing threat of cybercrime in the region due to lack of transparency resulting in weak cyber regulations and enforcements by the government authorities. All the above factors would eventually help the APAC region to grow in the forecast period. Some of the well-known market players in the region are CybACE Solutions, Sasa software, OPSWAT, Inc., and Fortinet, Inc. among other. These market players are focusing robustly towards the development of content disarm and reconstruction solutions.



