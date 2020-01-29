UPS Kicks-Off 2020 Capacity Expansions With Multi-Facility Announcement In Pennsylvania

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

New super hub and three package sortation and distribution centers to create more than 1,700 full-time equivalent jobs

Businesses of all sizes gain speed to market from UPS’s connectivity to regional transportation infrastructure

Expansion is part of plans to add more than 5 million square feet of new highly automated package processing capacity globally in 2020

For the third consecutive year, UPS (NYSE:UPS) will bring online substantial processing capacity globally at 20 new or remodeled, highly automated, data-driven facilities in 2020. The projects, as part of enterprise-wide transformation initiatives, will add more than 5 million square feet of new automated sortation globally, well ahead of the 2020 holiday season. Innovative technology provides increased efficiency and additional flexibility for routing packages, with visibility tools and leading edge analytics optimizing volume and processing capacity alignment across UPS’s smart global logistics network.

UPS today announced a commitment of approximately $1.4 billion to significant facility enhancements in Pennsylvania, as part of the company’s major capacity expansions in 2020. UPS plans to open a new “super hub” in Harrisburg, along with highly automated package operations in Carlisle, Lehigh Valley and Philadelphia, creating more than 1,700 new jobs with great pay and benefits. Other UPS facility expansions planned for 2020 will be announced in the near future.

“From small business owners growing their customer base to manufacturers moving parts and products, and e-tailers looking for efficient and fast order fulfillment, companies of all sizes throughout the Northeast will benefit from UPS’s latest global network transformation initiatives,” said Juan Perez, UPS Chief Information and Engineering Officer. “UPS is grateful for the strong relationship we continue to build with the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. We are excited to bring new jobs to Pennsylvania and we are committed to engaging in the communities where we are expanding our operations.”

UPS is more than halfway through a three-year strategic investment in global network enhancements. When the investment cycle is complete, new automated facilities will drive 30-35% improved productivity when compared to manual processing in older sites. By the end of 2021, nearly 100% of eligible packages in the UPS network will be sorted with automated technologies.

“With a foundation of longevity and rich history, UPS is a company that is still growing at a rapid rate, serving the needs of people in all corners of the commonwealth on a daily basis,” said Governor Wolf. “Our investment in this global company will not only ensure that customers across Pennsylvania will continue to receive the service they expect, but also local communities will benefit from the combined creation and retention of thousands of good-paying, full-time jobs.”

The three new UPS sortation and distribution facilities in Carlisle, Lehigh Valley and Philadelphia feature automated scanning, sortation and conveyer technology that rapidly move packages through the facility, while capturing data to increase delivery accuracy. Combined with new services and solutions like UPS My Choice® for Business, extended pickup hours for UPS® Next Day Ground Delivery, both Saturday and Sunday service, the UPS Digital Access Program (DAP), and expanded UPS Access Point™ locations , UPS is enabling companies of all sizes in Pennsylvania, across the United States and around the world to deliver products when, where and how their customers want.

Construction is underway for a new “super hub” located in Harrisburg to be called the Northeast Regional Hub. It will facilitate enhanced movement of goods between markets that include Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, New York City, Baltimore and Washington, DC. The new hub joins five regional super hubs already operating in Atlanta, Georgia; Dallas/Ft. Worth, Texas; Phoenix, Ariz.; Salt Lake City, Utah and Indianapolis, Ind., as well as two other “super hubs” planned to open in 2020 in Tacoma, Wash. and Ontario, Calif.

The high-speed “super hub” processing facilities reduce time-in-transit and enhance flexibility within the company’s efficient hub-and-spoke network. Other highly automated UPS primary hubs include the Worldport air cargo facility in Louisville, Ky. and the Chicago Area Consolidation Hub (CACH) ground facility for truck and railway cargo, along with air network hubs supporting the company’s regional airline operations in Cologne, Germany and Shenzhen, China.

Central and eastern Pennsylvania are rapidly expanding logistics areas as the East Coast continues to be a thriving center of population and e-commerce growth. Today, more than 19,000 UPS employees provide Pennsylvania businesses and consumers with package delivery, ground freight, air, freight forwarding, healthcare, and contract logistics services. UPS jobs – including part-time jobs – come with great pay and benefits. At many UPS locations, part-time employees are eligible to receive up to $25,000 in tuition assistance through the company’s Earn and Learn program.

Interested applicants should apply at www.upsjobs.com , which has a fully mobile version of the job application site.

About UPS

UPS (NYSE: UPS) is a global leader in logistics, offering a broad range of solutions including transporting packages and freight; facilitating international trade, and deploying advanced technology to more efficiently manage the world of business. Headquartered in Atlanta, UPS serves more than 220 countries and territories worldwide. UPS was awarded America’s Best Customer Service company for Shipping and Delivery services by Newsweek magazine; Forbes Most Valuable Brand in Transportation ; and top rankings on the JUST 100 list for social responsibility, the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index, and the Harris Poll Reputation Quotient, among other prestigious rankings and awards. The company can be found on the web at ups.com or pressroom.ups.com and its corporate blog can be found at ups.com/longitudes The company’s sustainability eNewsletter, UPS Horizons, can be found at ups.com/sustainabilitynewsletter. To get UPS news direct, follow @UPS_News on Twitter. To ship with UPS, visit ups.com/ship .

Kim Krebs 404-828-4404 kkrebs@ups.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.