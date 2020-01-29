$25Bn Mobile Marketing Industry Assessment, Forecast to 2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Marketing Market by Component (Platform and Services), Channel, Organization Size (SMES and Large Enterprises), Vertical (Retail and Ecommerce, Travel and Logistics, Automotive, and Telecom and IT), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global mobile marketing market size is expected to grow from USD 10.5 billion in 2019 to USD 25 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.9% during the forecast period.



Increased use of mobile web and mobile applications, the popularity of mobile marketing with increasing mobile devices, high penetration of mobile users, and the growth of social media and advertising for enhancing mobile marketing are expected to drive the growth of the market across the globe. However, security and privacy concerns for confidential data and complications in the implementation of mobile marketing platform are expected to restrict the growth of the market across the globe.



Services segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The services segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Services form an integral part of the mobile marketing life cycle. They assist in carrying out software functionalities, ranging from deployment to management, such as implementation and integration, training and consultation, product upgradation, and support and maintenance. The services segment of the mobile marketing market is expected to have a promising future due to various integration of marketing applications. Services help organizations in building successful customer relationships by continuously supporting them through their business tenure. They also benefit organizations by enhancing marketing project execution and streamlining marketing operations.



SMEs segment to lead the mobile marketing market in 2019



SMEs in all verticals and regions are now taking advantage of the current mobile technology. Several SMEs already have mobile sites and mobile applications, which make mobile marketing one of the most effective and economical marketing channels for them. They are now shifting from using traditional marketing to digital marketing, and a majority of their marketing expenditure now goes into digital marketing channels. The mobile marketing platform market in the SMEs segment is expected to gain traction in the years to come, as more vendors would come up with different mobile marketing platforms to cater to the demands of the SMEs.



Telecom and IT segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Mobile marketing solutions have been finding their way into the telecom and IT vertical for the last 10 years. Telecommunications companies use mobile marketing as a channel to communicate with their customers to enhance customer loyalty, increase brand awareness, and consistently generate revenue. SMS, MMS, and mobile emails have been widely used by telecom and IT vertical. Location-based marketing is also gaining traction in this vertical, as telecommunications companies now tend to send offers and promotions based on customers' location.



North America to lead the mobile marketing market in 2019

North America is estimated to be the largest market size contributor in 2019, and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period due to the rapid adoption of mobile marketing platform and services among enterprises in this region. North America has been an early adopter and a host to innovative initiatives for advanced technologies. Moreover, there is a significant rise in automated marketing spending by organizations due to increasing competition faced by these organizations to achieve new customers, satisfy old customers, and retain these customers.



Most mobile marketing platform vendors, including the major players, such as Adobe, Airship, Braze, Swrve, and Oracle, have a direct or an indirect presence in this region via distributors, and resellers. The major mobile marketing vendors in North America have adopted several strategies to enhance their existing product portfolio and expand their presence in the mobile marketing market.

Competitive Landscape



Major vendors of mobile marketing platform and services include Airship (US), Swrve Inc. (US), Vibes (US), Braze, Inc. (US), Adobe (US), Acoustic, L.P. (US), Localytics (US), Oracle (US), Salesforce (US), SAP (Germany), Marketo (US), Pyze Inc. (US), FollowAnalytics (US), Xtremepush (UK), IMI Mobile Private Limited (UK), MoEngage (UK Punchh (US), Sailthru (US), Leanplum (US), and Netcore Solutions (India).



The study included an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players with their company profiles, recent developments, and key growth strategies adopted by them.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Market

4.2 Asia Pacific Mobile Marketing Market, By Component and Country

4.3 Market Major Countries



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Popularity of Mobile Marketing With Increasing Mobile Devices

5.2.1.2 High Penetration of Mobile Users

5.2.1.3 Growth of Social Media and Advertising

5.2.1.4 Increased Use of Mobile Web and Mobile Applications

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Security and Privacy Concerns for Confidential Data

5.2.2.2 Complication in Implementation

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Evolving Need for AI and Big Data Analytics in Mobile Marketing

5.2.3.2 Digital Engagement Through AR and VR

5.2.3.3 Marketing Through Different Social Media Platforms

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Selection of Relevant Mobile Marketing Techniques and Vendors

5.2.4.2 Understanding Consumer Behavior

5.3 Industry Trends

5.3.1 Technology Innovation, Social, Mobile, Analytics, and Cloud (SMAC)

5.3.2 Case Studies

5.3.2.1 Case Study 1: GSN Games Takes Mobile Engagement to the Next Level Using Airship

5.3.2.2 Case Study 2: Arnotts Engaged With PCA for Christmas Gifts App With Mobile Vouchers

5.3.2.3 Case Study 3: Conde Nast Uses Adobe Marketing Cloud to Reach Its Core Audiences and Boost Revenue for the Company and Advertisers Through Optimized Content and Experiences

5.3.3 Regulatory Implications

5.3.3.1 Mobile Marketing Association (MMA)

5.3.3.2 Federal Trade Commission (FTC)



6 Mobile Marketing Market By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Platform

6.2.1 Increasing Need to Enhance Mobile Marketing Processes Driving the Growth of Mobile Marketing Platform

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Growing Need for Integrating Mobile Marketing Platform With Other Enterprise Business Applications to Drive the Growth of Mobile Marketing Services



7 Mobile Marketing Market By Channel

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Messaging

7.3 Push Notification

7.4 Mobile Email

7.5 Quick Response Code

7.6 Location-Based Marketing

7.7 In-App Messaging

7.8 Mobile Web

7.9 Others



8 Mobile Marketing Market By Organization Size

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

8.2.1 Need for A Cost-Effective and Comprehensive Solution to Drive the Growth of Market Across Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

8.3 Large Enterprises

8.3.1 Ability to Adopt Advanced Technologies Driving the Growth of Mobile Marketing in Large Enterprises



9 Mobile Marketing Market By Vertical

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Retail and eCommerce

9.2.1 Increased Adoption of Smartphones and Tablets, and Usage of Mobile Internet Offer Great Opportunities to Retailers

9.3 Travel and Logistics

9.3.1 Mobile Devices Offer Travel Companies Great Marketing Platform to Attract and Retain Customers, and Increase Sales

9.4 Automotive

9.4.1 Mobile Marketing Offers Real-Time and Two-Way Communication to Customers

9.5 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

9.5.1 Need to Promote Financial Offerings Driving the Demand for Mobile Marketing in the BFSI Vertical

9.6 Telecom and IT

9.6.1 Advent of Technological Advancements to Boost the Adoption of Mobile Marketing Solutions in the Telecom and IT Vertical

9.7 Media and Entertainment

9.7.1 Increased Need to Enhance Customer Experience Driving the Market Growth in the Media and Entertainment Vertical

9.8 Healthcare

9.8.1 Growing Need to Deliver Personalized and Relevant Content to Prospects Driving the Market Growth in the Healthcare Vertical

9.9 Government

9.9.1 Increased Usage of SMS Communication Channel to Boost the Mobile Marketing Growth in the Government Vertical

9.10 Others



10 Mobile Marketing Market By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 United States

10.2.1.1 Presence of Major Key Vendors to Drive the Growth of Market in the US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.2.1 Growing Adoption of SMAC Technologies to Drive the Growth of Market in Canada

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 United Kingdom

10.3.1.1 Growing Multichannel Marketing and Technological Advancements to Drive the Growth of Market in the UK

10.3.2 Germany

10.3.2.1 Growing Need for Providing Enhanced Customer Experience to Drive the Growth of Market in Germany

10.3.3 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 China

10.4.1.1 Rising Adoption of Mobile Devices and Increasing Internet Penetration to Encourage Enterprises to Adopt Mobile Marketing in China

10.4.2 Japan

10.4.2.1 High Penetration of Information Technology Helps Change Customer Opinions Regarding Mobile Marketing

10.4.3 Australia and New Zealand

10.4.3.1 Rise in Digitalization Among Enterprises to Drive the Mobile Marketing Market Growth in ANZ

10.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 Middle East and Africa

10.5.1 United Arab Emirates

10.5.1.1 Rise in the Adoption of Cloud Services to Drive the Growth of Market in UAE

10.5.2 South Africa

10.5.2.1 Growing Need for Maximizing Roi to Drive the Growth of Market in South Africa

10.5.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

10.6 Latin America

10.6.1 Brazil

10.6.1.1 Growing Adoption of the Internet to Drive the Growth of Market in Brazil

10.6.2 Mexico

10.6.2.1 Increased Awareness Among Enterprises to Smoothen Marketing Activities Driving the Growth of Market in Mexico

10.6.3 Rest of Latin America



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.1.1 Visionary Leaders

11.1.2 Innovators

11.1.3 Dynamic Differentiators

11.1.4 Emerging Companies

11.2 Strength of Product Portfolio

11.3 Business Strategy Excellence

11.4 Key Players in the Market, 2019



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Airship

12.2 Swrve

12.3 Vibes

12.4 Adobe

12.5 Braze

12.6 Acoustic

12.7 Localytics

12.8 Oracle

12.9 Salesforce

12.10 SAP

12.11 Marketo

12.12 Pyze

12.13 FollowAnalytics

12.14 Xtremepush

12.15 Imimobile

12.16 MoEngage

12.17 Punchh

12.18 Sailthru

12.19 Leanplum

12.20 Netcore Solutions

12.21 Right-To-Win



