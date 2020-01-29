There were 667 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,249 in the last 365 days.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- DUNMORE, Pa., Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FDBC) and its banking subsidiary Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank, announced net income for the year ended December 31, 2019 of $11.6 million, or $3.03 diluted earnings per share, compared to $11.0 million, or $2.90 diluted earnings per share, for the year ended December 31, 2018.  The $0.6 million, or 5%, growth in net income resulted primarily from $1.3 million higher net interest income combined with a $1.0 million increase in non-interest income and $0.4 million lower provision for loan losses, partially offset by a $1.8 million increase in operating expenses.  Operating expenses included $0.4 million, or $0.11 per share, of merger-related expenses incurred in the process of acquiring MNB Corporation during 2019.  The Company achieved a $54.3 million, or 6%, increase in average interest-earning assets funded by a $55.5 million increase in average deposits and a $11.7 million increase in average shareholders’ equity partially offset by $6.4 million less in average borrowings during 2019 compared to 2018.  Return on average assets (ROA) and return on average equity (ROE) were 1.18% and 11.49%, respectively, for 2019 and 1.20% and 12.36%, respectively, for 2018.

“2019 marked a successful year for Fidelity Bank, with record net-income. Earnings per share increased, and our returns on average assets and equity continued to be strong.” stated Daniel J. Santaniello, President and Chief Executive Officer.  “Fidelity Bank reached this mark by increasing loans, deposits, and non-interest income, while coupling it with disciplined expense management.  In 2019, Fidelity Bank expanded the branch network by opening a new branch in Mountain Top, Pennsylvania.”

Mr. Santaniello further commented, “Fidelity Bank’s strategy of building long-term shareholder value is supported through strong capital levels and bankers committed to superior client experiences. The continued success of the strategy is supplemented by inorganic market expansion.  The Fidelity bankers are focused on successfully completing the anticipated acquisition and integration of MNB Bancorp, Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary, Merchants Bank of Bangor, after receiving all proper approvals.”

For the quarter ended December 31, 2019, net income decreased $0.1 million, or 5%, to $2.7 million from $2.8 million for the same 2018 period.  Earnings per share on a diluted basis were $0.71 and $0.75 for the fourth quarters of 2019 and 2018, respectively.  ROA and ROE were 1.06% and 10.19%, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2019 and 1.17% and 12.43%, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2018.  The quarter-over-quarter decrease was caused by 8% higher non-interest expenses due to incurring $0.4 million of merger-related expenses in the fourth quarter of 2019.  If not for these merger-related expenses, net income would have otherwise increased $0.2 million when compared to the fourth quarter 2018 period, driven primarily by higher non-interest income. 

Excluding the $0.4 million in merger-related acquisition expenses incurred in conjunction with the acquisition of MNB Corporation and Merchants Bank of Bangor as well as the corresponding tax impact at the marginal tax rate, adjusted net income (non-GAAP) for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019, would have been $3.1 million, or $0.81 diluted earnings per share, and $12.0 million, or $3.14 diluted earnings per share, respectively, which represents an increase of 8% and 9%, respectively, compared to the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018.

Consolidated Fourth Quarter Operating Results Overview

Net interest income was $8.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, a 1%, increase over the $8.0 million earned for the fourth quarter of 2018.  The slight net interest income growth resulted from a $29.5 million larger average balance of interest-earning assets which increased interest income by $0.3 million.  The loan portfolio had the biggest impact, producing a $0.4 million increase in interest income from a $30.5 million higher average balance earning a four basis point higher yield with all portfolios contributing to the increase.  Interest income from the investment portfolio declined $0.1 million due to lower yields earned on mortgage-backed securities and municipal securities.  Partially offsetting the total interest income growth, interest expense increased $0.3 million.  The average balance of interest-bearing deposits increased $81.0 million and the rates paid on these deposits increased 23 basis points resulting in $0.5 million in additional interest expense.  The Company utilized $42.5 million less in average overnight borrowings and FHLB advances which mitigated the increased deposit costs reducing interest expense from borrowings by $0.2 million.  The overall cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 1.10% for the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of 11 basis points over the 0.99% paid for the fourth quarter of 2018.  The Company’s FTE (non-GAAP) net interest spread was 3.16% for the fourth quarter of 2019, or 11 basis points lower than the 3.27% recorded for the same 2018 quarter.  The decrease was due to the rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities increasing while the yields earned on interest-earning assets remained stable.  Between July and October 2019, the Federal Reserve cut short-term rates by 75 basis points.  As a result, yields on earning assets have declined throughout the second half of this year, but decreases in deposit rates have lagged.  The cost of funds increased 10 basis points to 0.86% for the fourth quarter of 2019 from 0.76% for the fourth quarter of 2018.  The Company’s FTE net interest margin decreased by nine basis points to 3.45% for the three months ended December 31, 2019 from 3.54% for the same 2018 period.

The provision for loan losses was $255 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2019, a $70 thousand decrease compared to $325 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2018.  The overall decrease in the level of provision for loan losses from the fourth quarter of 2018 was primarily due to a recovery received from the pay-off of a non-accrual loan during the fourth quarter of 2019.  

Total other income increased $0.3 million to $2.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $2.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2018.  The increase in other income was primarily due to $0.1 million higher service charges on loans and $0.1 million more in gains on loan sales during the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to the same 2018 period. 

Other expenses increased $0.5 million, or 8%, for the fourth quarter of 2019 to $7.0 million from $6.5 million for the same 2018 quarter.  Most of the increase was due to $0.5 million higher professional service expenses, stemming from the merger costs, and $0.3 million in added salaries and employee benefits partially offset by $0.1 million decrease in advertising expenses, $0.1 million reduction in the FDIC assessment and $0.1 million more loan cost reimbursement credits.

The provision for income taxes increased $0.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 despite lower income before income taxes than the fourth quarter of 2018.  The decrease was due to certain facilitating merger related expenses that are not deductible.

Consolidated Year-To-Date Operating Results Overview

Net interest income was $31.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to $30.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2018.  The $1.2 million, or 4%, improvement was the result of earnings from a larger average balance of higher-yielding interest-earning assets which more than offset the increased interest expense from higher rates paid on more interest-bearing liabilities.  The loan portfolio caused the largest impact, producing $3.3 million more in interest income, of which $1.9 million was the result of higher average loan balances and $1.4 million stemmed from higher yields earned on loans.  The investment portfolio contributed $0.4 million in additional earnings, primarily from larger average balances of mortgage-backed securities and municipal securities.  On the liability side, interest expense increased by $2.7 million primarily due to higher rates paid on $56.9 million more interest-bearing deposits.  A larger average balance of borrowings at higher rates also contributed $0.3 million in additional interest expense.  FTE net interest spread was 3.22% for 2019, or 15 basis points lower than the 3.37% recorded for 2018.  The rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities rose faster than the yields earned on interest-earning assets, which reduced the spread.  Over the same time period, the Company’s FTE net interest margin decreased by seven basis points to 3.52% from 3.59%.

For 2019, the provision for loan losses was $1.1 million compared to $1.5 million for 2018.  The $0.4 million reduction in the provision was due to higher recoveries during 2019 along with improved asset quality when compared to 2018.

Total other income for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $10.2 million, an increase of $1.0 million, or 11%, from $9.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2018.  The increase in other income was comprised primarily of the following: $0.5 million in loan service charges, $0.2 million in interchange fees and $0.2 million in wealth management fees.

Other expenses increased to $26.9 million, for the year ended December 31, 2019, an increase of $1.8 million, or 7%, from $25.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2018.  The largest driver of this increase was a $1.1 million increase in salaries and employee benefits expense.  In addition, there was $0.3 million in additional premises and equipment expenses, a $0.3 million increase in data processing expense, $0.2 million higher professional service expenses, $0.1 million increase in automated transaction processing expenses and $0.1 million more loan collection expenses.  These increases were partially offset by $0.1 million lower FDIC assessment and $0.1 million more capitalized loan origination costs.

Consolidated Balance Sheet & Asset Quality Overview

During 2019, the Company’s total assets grew to over $1 billion for the first time.  The Company’s total assets increased $28.8 million, or 3%, to $1,009.9 million at December 31, 2019 from $981.1 million at December 31, 2018.  This asset growth resulted primarily from a $21.3 million increase in the loan portfolio.  Deposit growth of $65.6 million was used to pay down $55.2 million in borrowings and to fund loan growth.  The Company will focus on increasing assets by continuing to use its relationship management strategy and acquisition strategy to grow loans and deposits and achieve profitable returns.  The Company has begun its Luzerne County expansion plans, opening the Back Mountain branch in December 2018 and the Mountain Top branch in October 2019.

Total non-performing assets were $5.0 million, or 0.50% of total assets, at December 31, 2019.  Non-performing assets decreased $1.3 million from December 31, 2018, as a $0.9 million decrease in accruing troubled debt restructured loans and a $0.6 million decrease in non-performing loans was partially offset by a $0.2 million increase in other real estate owned.  Net charge-offs to average total loans increased to 0.15% at December 31, 2019 compared to 0.13% at December 31, 2018.

During 2019, the Company purchased an additional $2.0 million of bank-owned life insurance for tax-free income to mitigate added employee benefit costs.  In addition, on January 1, 2019, the Company recognized right-of-use assets and lease liabilities for leases classified as operating leases as it transitioned to ASU 2016-02, Leases (Topic 842).  At December 31, 2019, the right-of-use assets and operating lease liabilities amounted to $6.0 million and $6.6 million, respectively.

Shareholders’ equity increased $13.3 million, or 14%, to $106.8 million at December 31, 2019 from $93.5 million at December 31, 2018.  Net income of $11.6 million was supplemented by a $4.7 million, after tax, improvement in net unrealized gains from the investment portfolio.  An additional $1.1 million recorded from the issuance of common stock under the Company’s stock plans and stock-based compensation, was offset by $4.0 million in cash dividends paid to shareholders.  The Company remains well capitalized and is positioned for continued growth with total shareholders’ equity at 10.58% of total assets at December 31, 2019.  Book value per share was $28.25 at December 31, 2019 compared to $24.89 at December 31, 2018.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. has built a strong history as trusted financial advisors to the clients served by The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank and is proud to be an active member of the community of Northeastern Pennsylvania.  Part of the Bank’s mission is to be a good corporate partner within its market areas by providing over 2,900 hours of volunteer time to non-profit organizations yearly.  The Company serves multiple office locations throughout Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties providing personal and business banking products and services, including wealth management planning through fiduciary activities with the Bank’s full trust powers; as well as offering a full array of asset management services.  The Bank provides 24 hour, 7 day a week service to customers through branch offices, online at www.bankatfidelity.com, and through the Customer Care Center at 800-388-4380.  The Bank's deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation up to the full extent permitted by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses non-GAAP financial measures to provide information useful to the reader in understanding its operating performance and trends, and to facilitate comparisons with the performance of other financial institutions. Management uses these measures internally to assess and better understand our underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities.  The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures and key performance indicators may differ from the non-GAAP financial measures and key performance indicators other financial institutions used to measure their performance and trends.

Non-GAAP financial measures should be supplemental to GAAP used to prepare the Company’s operating results and should not be read in isolation or relied upon as a substitute for GAAP measures.  In the event of such a disclosure or release, the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) Regulation G requires: (i) the presentation of the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP and (ii) a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP financial measure presented and the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.  Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP operating measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the tables at the end of this release.

Management believes merger-related expenses are not standard costs necessary for operations.  These charges principally represent professional fees related to the transaction.  These costs are specific to each individual transaction and may vary significantly based on the size and complexity of the transaction.

Interest income was fully-taxable equivalent (FTE) adjusted to recognize the income from tax exempt interest-earning assets as if the interest was taxable in order to calculate certain ratios within this document.  This treatment allows a uniform comparison among yields on interest-earning assets.  Interest income was FTE adjusted, using the corporate federal tax rate of 21% for 2019 and 2018.

Forward-looking statements

Certain of the matters discussed in this press release constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as such may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.  The words “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “estimate,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

The Company’s actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation:

  • the effects of economic conditions on current customers, specifically the effect of the economy on loan customers’ ability to repay loans;
  • the costs and effects of litigation and of unexpected or adverse outcomes in such litigation;
  • the impact of new or changes in existing laws and regulations, including the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010 and the regulations promulgated there under;
  • impacts of the capital and liquidity requirements of the Basel III standards and other regulatory pronouncements, regulations and rules;
  • governmental monetary and fiscal policies, as well as legislative and regulatory changes;
  • effects of short- and long-term federal budget and tax negotiations and their effect on economic and business conditions;
  • the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters;
  • the risks of changes in interest rates on the level and composition of deposits, loan demand, and the values of loan collateral, securities and interest rate protection agreements, as well as interest rate risks;
  • the effects of competition from other commercial banks, thrifts, mortgage banking firms, consumer finance companies, credit unions, securities brokerage firms, insurance companies, money market and other mutual funds and other financial institutions operating in our market area and elsewhere, including institutions operating locally, regionally, nationally and internationally, together with such competitors offering banking products and services by mail, telephone, computer and the internet;
  • technological changes;
  • the interruption or breach in security of our information systems and other technological risks and attacks resulting in failures or disruptions in customer account management, general ledger processing and loan or deposit updates and potential impacts resulting therefrom including additional costs, reputational damage, regulatory penalties, and financial losses;
  • acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses;
  • the failure of assumptions underlying the establishment of reserves for loan losses and estimations of values of collateral and various financial assets and liabilities;
  • volatilities in the securities markets;
  • acts of war or terrorism;
  • disruption of credit and equity markets; and
  • the risk that our analyses of these risks and forces could be incorrect and/or that the strategies developed to address them could be unsuccessful.

The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect analyses only as of the date of this release.  The Company has no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

For more information please visit our investor relations web site located through www.bankatfidelity.com.


 
 FIDELITY D & D BANCORP, INC.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(dollars in thousands)
         
At Period End: December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018
Assets        
Cash and cash equivalents $  15,663   $  17,485  
Investment securities    185,117      182,810  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock    4,383      6,339  
Loans and leases    755,053      733,771  
Allowance for loan losses    (9,747 )    (9,747 )
Premises and equipment, net    20,998      18,289  
Life insurance cash surrender value    23,261      20,615  
Other assets    15,199      11,540  
         
Total assets $  1,009,927   $  981,102  
         
Liabilities        
Non-interest-bearing deposits $  192,023   $  194,731  
Interest-bearing deposits    643,714      575,452  
Total deposits    835,737      770,183  
Short-term borrowings    37,839      76,366  
FHLB advances    15,000      31,704  
Other liabilities    14,516      9,292  
Total liabilities    903,092      887,545  
         
Shareholders' equity    106,835      93,557  
         
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $  1,009,927   $  981,102  
         
         
Average Year-To-Date Balances: December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018
Assets        
Cash and cash equivalents $  15,364   $  18,639  
Investment securities    189,720      172,085  
Loans and leases, net    722,466      678,217  
Premises and equipment, net    18,465      16,389  
Other assets    38,537      32,612  
         
Total assets $  984,552   $  917,942  
         
Liabilities        
Non-interest-bearing deposits $  195,393   $  196,790  
Interest-bearing deposits    621,618      564,763  
Total deposits    817,011      761,553  
Short-term borrowings    35,243      37,558  
FHLB advances    18,074      22,109  
Other liabilities    13,517      7,697  
Total liabilities    883,845      828,917  
         
Shareholders' equity    100,707      89,025  
         
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $  984,552   $  917,942  



 
FIDELITY D & D BANCORP, INC.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(dollars in thousands)
 
    Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended    
    Dec. 31, 2019   Dec. 31, 2018   Dec. 31, 2019   Dec. 31, 2018    
Interest income                    
Loans and leases $  8,591    $  8,173   $  33,441   $  30,113      
Securities and other    1,358      1,451      5,828      5,217      
                     
Total interest income    9,949      9,624      39,269      35,330      
                     
Interest expense                    
Deposits    1,687      1,140      6,176      3,811      
Borrowings and debt    251      520      1,378      1,062      
                     
Total interest expense    1,938      1,660      7,554      4,873      
                     
Net interest income    8,011      7,964      31,715      30,457      
                     
Provision for loan losses    (255 )    (325 )    (1,085 )    (1,450 )    
Other income    2,615      2,263      10,193      9,200      
Other expenses    (7,073 )    (6,530 )    (26,921 )    (25,072 )    
                     
Income before income taxes    3,298      3,372      13,902      13,135      
                     
Provision for income taxes    (584 )    (525 )    (2,326 )    (2,129 )    
Net income $  2,714    $  2,847   $  11,576   $  11,006      
                     
                     
                     
  Three Months Ended
    Dec. 31, 2019   Sep. 30, 2019   Jun. 30, 2019   Mar. 31, 2019   Dec. 31, 2018
Interest income                    
Loans and leases $  8,591   $  8,499   $  8,193   $  8,158   $  8,173  
Securities and other    1,358      1,509      1,464      1,497      1,451  
                     
Total interest income    9,949      10,008      9,657      9,655      9,624  
                     
Interest expense                    
Deposits    1,687      1,683      1,474      1,331      1,140  
Borrowings and debt    251      325      389      414      520  
                     
Total interest expense    1,938      2,008      1,863      1,745      1,660  
                     
Net interest income    8,011      8,000      7,794      7,910      7,964  
                     
Provision for loan losses    (255 )    (320 )    (255 )    (255 )    (325 )
Other income    2,615      2,632      2,489      2,457      2,263  
Other expenses    (7,073 )    (6,643 )    (6,435 )    (6,770 )    (6,530 )
                     
Income before income taxes    3,298      3,669      3,593      3,342      3,372  
                     
Provision for income taxes    (584 )    (611 )    (591 )    (540 )    (525 )
Net income $  2,714   $  3,058   $  3,002   $  2,802   $  2,847  
                     



FIDELITY D & D BANCORP, INC.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(dollars in thousands)
                     
At Period End:   Dec. 31, 2019   Sep. 30, 2019   Jun. 30, 2019   Mar. 31, 2019   Dec. 31, 2018
Assets                    
Cash and cash equivalents $  15,663   $  18,687   $  19,190   $  15,310   $  17,485  
Investment securities    185,117      189,246      189,899      182,496      182,810  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock    4,383      3,818      4,396      3,663      6,339  
Loans and leases    755,053      750,470      735,685      713,761      733,771  
Allowance for loan losses    (9,747 )    (9,441 )    (9,495 )    (9,522 )    (9,747 )
Premises and equipment, net    20,998      18,149      18,353      18,186      18,289  
Life insurance cash surrender value    23,261      23,094      22,926      22,761      20,615  
Other assets    15,199      17,401      16,085      17,565      11,540  
                     
Total assets $  1,009,927   $  1,011,424   $  997,039   $  964,220   $  981,102  
                     
Liabilities                    
Non-interest-bearing deposits $  192,023   $  203,816   $  215,973   $  230,610   $  194,731  
Interest-bearing deposits    643,714      648,506      623,650      594,675      575,452  
Total deposits    835,737      852,322      839,623      825,285      770,183  
Short-term borrowings    37,839      24,355      29,105      5,906      76,366  
FHLB advances    15,000      15,000      15,000      21,704      31,704  
Other liabilities    14,516      14,958      11,885      13,583      9,292  
Total liabilities    903,092      906,635      895,613      866,478      887,545  
                     
Shareholders' equity    106,835      104,789      101,426      97,742      93,557  
                     
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $  1,009,927   $  1,011,424   $  997,039   $  964,220   $  981,102  
                     
                     
Average Quarterly Balances:   Dec. 31, 2019   Sep. 30, 2019   Jun. 30, 2019   Mar. 31, 2019   Dec. 31, 2018
Assets                    
Cash and cash equivalents $  15,048   $  15,357   $  14,518   $  16,548   $  14,682  
Investment securities    190,909      194,125      189,704      184,017      183,548  
Loans and leases, net    746,867      727,441      704,748      710,351      715,974  
Premises and equipment, net    18,924      18,288      18,362      18,281      16,499  
Other assets    39,362      40,008      38,135      36,598      33,921  
                     
Total assets $  1,011,110   $  995,219   $  965,467   $  965,795   $  964,624  
                     
Liabilities                    
Non-interest-bearing deposits $  194,313   $  198,188   $  193,702   $  195,349   $  200,936  
Interest-bearing deposits    654,205      630,810      602,161      598,582      573,211  
Total deposits    848,518      828,998      795,863      793,931      774,147  
Short-term borrowings    27,160      34,096      39,291      40,587      59,289  
FHLB advances    15,000      15,000      18,831      23,593      31,704  
Other liabilities    14,773      14,008      12,477      12,783      8,625  
Total liabilities    905,451      892,102      866,462      870,894      873,765  
                     
Shareholders' equity    105,659      103,117      99,005      94,901      90,859  
                     
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $  1,011,110   $  995,219   $  965,467   $  965,795   $  964,624  


 
FIDELITY D & D BANCORP, INC.
Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data
 
    Three Months Ended
    Dec. 31, 2019   Sep. 30, 2019   Jun. 30, 2019   Mar. 31, 2019   Dec. 31, 2018
Selected returns and financial ratios                    
Basic earnings per share $  0.71   $  0.82   $  0.79   $  0.74   $  0.76  
Diluted earnings per share $  0.71   $  0.80   $  0.79   $  0.73   $  0.75  
Dividends per share $  0.28   $  0.26   $  0.26   $  0.26   $  0.26  
Yield on interest-earning assets (FTE)*   4.26 %   4.35 %   4.36 %   4.40 %   4.26 %
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities   1.10 %   1.17 %   1.13 %   1.07 %   0.99 %
Cost of funds   0.86 %   0.91 %   0.88 %   0.82 %   0.76 %
Net interest spread (FTE)*   3.16 %   3.18 %   3.23 %   3.33 %   3.27 %
Net interest margin (FTE)*   3.45 %   3.49 %   3.54 %   3.62 %   3.54 %
Return on average assets   1.06 %   1.22 %   1.25 %   1.18 %   1.17 %
Return on average equity   10.19 %   11.77 %   12.16 %   11.98 %   12.43 %
Efficiency ratio (FTE)*   65.38 %   61.41 %   61.47 %   64.15 %   62.66 %
Expense ratio   1.75 %   1.60 %   1.64 %   1.81 %   1.76 %


         
    Twelve Months Ended
    Dec. 31, 2019   Dec. 31, 2018
Basic earnings per share $  3.06   $  2.93  
Diluted earnings per share $  3.03   $  2.90  
Dividends per share $  1.06   $  0.98  
Yield on interest-earning assets (FTE)*   4.34 %   4.15 %
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities   1.12 %   0.78 %
Cost of funds   0.87 %   0.59 %
Net interest spread (FTE)*   3.22 %   3.37 %
Net interest margin (FTE)*   3.52 %   3.59 %
Return on average assets   1.18 %   1.20 %
Return on average equity   11.49 %   12.36 %
Efficiency ratio (FTE)*   63.11 %   62.10 %
Expense ratio   1.70 %   1.73 %


                 
Non-GAAP Measures   Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
(dollars in thousands except per share data)   Dec. 31, 2019   Dec. 31, 2018   Dec. 31, 2019   Dec. 31, 2018
Net income $  2,714 $  2,847 $  11,576 $  11,006
Merger-related expenses, net of income taxes    371    -    411    -
Adjusted net income* $  3,085 $  2,847 $  11,987 $  11,006
Adjusted basic earnings per share* $  0.82 $  0.76 $  3.17 $  2.93
Adjusted diluted earnings per share* $  0.81 $  0.75 $  3.14 $  2.90
Interest income adjustment to FTE* $  192 $  196 $  750 $  718

* See non-GAAP Financial Measures above. 



                     
Other financial data   At period end:
(dollars in thousands except per share data)   Dec. 31, 2019   Sep. 30, 2019   Jun. 30, 2019   Mar. 31, 2019   Dec. 31, 2018
Book value per share $  28.25   $  27.71   $  26.82   $  25.85   $  24.89  
Equity to assets   10.58 %   10.36 %   10.17 %   10.14 %   9.54 %
Allowance for loan losses to:                    
Total loans   1.29 %   1.26 %   1.29 %   1.34 %   1.34 %
Non-accrual loans   2.65x     2.45x     2.31x     2.54x     2.27x  
Non-accrual loans to total loans   0.49 %   0.51 %   0.56 %   0.53 %   0.59 %
Non-performing assets to total assets   0.50 %   0.55 %   0.62 %   0.62 %   0.64 %
Net charge-offs to average total loans   0.15 %   0.21 %   0.21 %   0.27 %   0.13 %
                     
Capital Adequacy Ratios                    
Total risk-based capital ratio   15.76 %   15.56 %   15.01 %   15.24 %   14.75 %
Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio   14.51 %   14.31 %   13.76 %   13.99 %   13.50 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio   14.51 %   14.31 %   13.76 %   13.99 %   13.50 %
Leverage ratio   10.39 %   10.20 %   10.26 %   9.99 %   9.79 %


Contacts:

   
Daniel J. Santaniello Salvatore R. DeFrancesco, Jr.
President and Chief Executive Officer Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer
570-504-8035 570-504-8000

 

Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.