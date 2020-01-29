Micro Mobile Data Center Market Revenue to Garner $8.35 Billion by 2027, Growing at 21.7%: The Insight Partners

Micro Mobile Data Center Market Share and Revenue

APAC Micro Mobile Data Center Market poised to witness substantial growth of 24% during (2019-2027), North America estimated largest market share in 2018.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, January 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to latest report "Micro Mobile Data Center Market by Rack Unit (Up to 25 RU, 25–40 RU, Above 40 RU); Application (Instant Dc and Retrofit, High Density Networks, Remote Office Support, Mobile Computing, Others); Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-Size Enterprises); Industry Vertical (BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, IT and Telecom, Manufacturing, Others), Regional Outlook, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2027", by The Insight Partners, the market valuation of Micro Mobile Data Center will grow at around a 21.7% CAGR between 2019 and 2027. APAC is expected to be fastest region with a CAGR of 24.0%.

The prominent market players in the micro mobile data center market are Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Schneider Electric Se, Zellabox, Panduit, and Canovate Electronics among others for a considerable share of the market owing to their product offerings to the micro mobile data center market.

North America holds the dominant share in the micro mobile data center market, and APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing region across the globe.

The growing importance of data in the recent times would eventually increase the installation of additional capacities of data centers globally. This will directly impact the growth of entire data center industry. North American region is said to be home to more than 40% of the global IT market, in particular, the US. The IT industry accounts for approximately US$ 1.8 Trillion of US value-added GDP. The software and IT companies in the US have a high reputation for producing effective as well as reliable solutions.

In Asia Pacific, Malaysia is using intelligent automation and advanced analytics to help transform the passenger experience at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport, Singapore’s Infocomm and Media Development Authority (IMDA) announced the implementation of the digital transformation for supporting and accelerating Singapore’s shift to a digital economy. China held the largest share in the Asian micro mobile data center market.

The internet users in China surpassed 800 Mn in 2018. Thus, creating a need for more and more online content. Furthermore, the BFSI sector is highly developed, and thus the population prefers to use online payment modes for bank transactions. Therefore, such factors are results in more the deployment of data centers. The continuous growth in the mobile technologies in Asian markets such as Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand among others is resulting in the growth of micro mobile centers in the region.

Key findings of the study:

In 2018, Siemens announced its plans to build an 'Industry 4.0' smart manufacturing innovation center in China. Such growth in the digitalization of factories would result in a generation on enormous data; thus, creating a demand for micro mobile data centers. Moreover, technological advancements and rapid urbanization are encouraging companies to implement advanced data centers systems to have access to real-time information.

The global micro mobile data center market is anticipated to witness impressive growth during the forecast period. Integration of industry 4.0 in factories is driving the market during the forecast period. On the contrary, factors such as use of traditional technologies to build data center might hinder the growth of ultrasonic sensor market.

During the forecast period of 2019 to 2027, above 40 RU by rack unit held the largest market share and is projected to lose its dominance to 25-40 RU range of rack unit in the market. IT & Telecom by industry vertical in 2018 led the micro mobile data center, whereas healthcare is expected to be the fastest-growing industry vertical during the forecast period 2019-2027 growing at a high CAGR value.

In 2019, HPE and NREL are dealing over five years of data, adding more than 16 terabytes of data, collected from sensors in NREL’s supercomputers, Peregrine and Eagle, and its facility, to train models for anomaly detection to control issues before they occur. The manufacturers of micro mobile data centers focus on product innovations and development by adopting advance technologies to compete with peer players.

