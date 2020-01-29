Algolia Surpasses 1 Trillion Search Query Annual Run Rate in Year of Historic Growth

Search and Discovery Leader Also Concludes 2019 with Product Momentum, Executive Team Expansion, Industry Recognition and Significant Funding

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Algolia, the leading Search and Discovery solution, today announced substantial growth in 2019, following a milestone year that included significant corporate and product achievements, customer growth and its latest round of funding.

“2019 was a special year for Algolia, with exciting growth in our customer base across e-commerce, media and SaaS businesses; highly-regarded industry award wins; and validation from the investor community,” said Nicolas Dessaigne, co-founder and CEO of Algolia. “In the year ahead, we will accelerate innovation and support our customers in providing delightful search and discovery experiences across web, mobile and voice apps.”

Algolia’s mission is to empower every company to create delightful search and discovery experiences as good as the most valuable companies in the world. Algolia is the only search and discovery solution that is built and optimized for developers, end users and businesses to deliver great experiences that drive real ROI at the lowest total cost of ownership—while empowering developers to innovate.

Algolia currently supports over 8,600 customers with the technology they need to provide relevant content to their end users and improve customer experience and brand interactions. Among these companies are Under Armour, The RealReal, Dunelm, Harry Rosen, Dailymotion, Stripe, Slack, Bringmeister and Birchbox.

Algolia 2019 Corporate, Product, Customer and Partner Milestones

Algolia Powers the World’s Coolest Brands

“Delivering a fast, relevant experience to our online customers is a top priority. With Algolia, Under Armour has been able to move from a manual, time-intensive search tool to a fast, intuitive and insight-driven search experience to deliver what our customers are searching for.” – Nick Maupin, product manager, Under Armour

“Building and maintaining search with an internal team simply isn’t worth the cost-benefit tradeoff. With Algolia, we get the added benefit of allowing internal users—business analysts, product managers and merchandisers—to take the reins of customization and A/B testing.” – Yuri Broze, VP of engineering, Birchbox

About Algolia

Algolia is the Search-as-a-Service platform that enables companies of all sizes to deliver fast and relevant digital experiences that drive real results. With Algolia, consumers are able to find and discover what they want easily across web, mobile and voice. Algolia allows developers and business teams to build and optimize delightful search and discovery experiences that increase online engagement, conversion rates and revenue. More than 8,600 companies including Stripe, Slack, Under Armour, Discovery, Medium, LVMH, Lacoste, Zendesk and Birchbox rely on Algolia to manage over 80 billion search queries a month. Algolia is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Paris, London, Tokyo, New York and Atlanta. To learn more, visit www.algolia.com .

