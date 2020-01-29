Algolia Surpasses 1 Trillion Search Query Annual Run Rate in Year of Historic Growth
Search and Discovery Leader Also Concludes 2019 with Product Momentum, Executive Team Expansion, Industry Recognition and Significant Funding
/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Algolia, the leading Search and Discovery solution, today announced substantial growth in 2019, following a milestone year that included significant corporate and product achievements, customer growth and its latest round of funding.
“2019 was a special year for Algolia, with exciting growth in our customer base across e-commerce, media and SaaS businesses; highly-regarded industry award wins; and validation from the investor community,” said Nicolas Dessaigne, co-founder and CEO of Algolia. “In the year ahead, we will accelerate innovation and support our customers in providing delightful search and discovery experiences across web, mobile and voice apps.”
Algolia’s mission is to empower every company to create delightful search and discovery experiences as good as the most valuable companies in the world. Algolia is the only search and discovery solution that is built and optimized for developers, end users and businesses to deliver great experiences that drive real ROI at the lowest total cost of ownership—while empowering developers to innovate.
Algolia currently supports over 8,600 customers with the technology they need to provide relevant content to their end users and improve customer experience and brand interactions. Among these companies are Under Armour, The RealReal, Dunelm, Harry Rosen, Dailymotion, Stripe, Slack, Bringmeister and Birchbox.
Algolia 2019 Corporate, Product, Customer and Partner Milestones
- Added 2,300 new customers, totaling over 8,600 companies that now use Algolia across 120+ countries
- Globally scaled to power over 825 billion searches in 2019—a 60 percent increase year-over-year—and now trending over one trillion searches per year
- Announced personalization, mobile, voice and speed enhancements to the Search-as-a-Service platform with its Summer ‘19 release
- Achieved over 73 percent year-over-year growth in six-figure deals
- Raised $110 million in funding, led by Accel with additional investments from Salesforce Ventures and several other leading firms
- Expanded global presence into Japan, continuing hyper-growth with new office in Tokyo to better serve global customers
- Partnered with Microsoft Azure to provide powerful and scalable search and discovery
- Launched extended voice technology collaboration with WW—the new Weight Watchers—to enable its Wellow smart voice application that launched on Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
- Rounded out its executive suite, hiring Jean-Louis Baffier as Chief Revenue Officer, Ashley Stirrup as Chief Marketing Officer, Kristie Rodenbush as Chief People Officer and Iain Hassall as Chief Financial Officer
- Earned industry accolades, including Deloitte Fast 500 (#125), Inc. 5000 (#448) and Battery Ventures + Glassdoor Top 50 Highest-Rated Cloud Computing Companies to Work For (#37)
Algolia Powers the World’s Coolest Brands
“Delivering a fast, relevant experience to our online customers is a top priority. With Algolia, Under Armour has been able to move from a manual, time-intensive search tool to a fast, intuitive and insight-driven search experience to deliver what our customers are searching for.” – Nick Maupin, product manager, Under Armour
“Building and maintaining search with an internal team simply isn’t worth the cost-benefit tradeoff. With Algolia, we get the added benefit of allowing internal users—business analysts, product managers and merchandisers—to take the reins of customization and A/B testing.” – Yuri Broze, VP of engineering, Birchbox
About Algolia
Algolia is the Search-as-a-Service platform that enables companies of all sizes to deliver fast and relevant digital experiences that drive real results. With Algolia, consumers are able to find and discover what they want easily across web, mobile and voice. Algolia allows developers and business teams to build and optimize delightful search and discovery experiences that increase online engagement, conversion rates and revenue. More than 8,600 companies including Stripe, Slack, Under Armour, Discovery, Medium, LVMH, Lacoste, Zendesk and Birchbox rely on Algolia to manage over 80 billion search queries a month. Algolia is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Paris, London, Tokyo, New York and Atlanta. To learn more, visit www.algolia.com.
