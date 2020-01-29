Walk with Coastline's Umoja Community in Anaheim's 40th Annual Black History Parade

/EIN News/ -- Orange County, CA, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This year Coastline College's Umoja Community will be participating in the 40th Annual OC Black History Parade & Cultural Faire on Saturday, February 1st in Downtown Anaheim. As the only black heritage parade in the county, this event showcases Anaheim’s and Orange County’s culturally rich African- American community.

Umoja, meaning unity, is a community and critical resource dedicated to enhancing the cultural and educational experiences of African American and other students. Coastline College Umoja programs offer students the unique experience of access to Umoja across the Coastline campuses. Coastline believes that access, inclusivity, and community with guided support are foundational for academic and life success. Coastline's Umoja Community is a learning community dedicated to transforming, enriching and advancing the lives of students through infusing culturally relevant pedagogy and practices.

During the month of February, Black History Month is an annual celebration of the rich heritage and cultural life, as well as the many contributions African-Americans have made to our country, in all aspects of society through civic leadership, military service, business, the arts, science, literature, sports, and entertainment. We honor their struggle, strength, achievements, and contributions to US history.

“We honor black history not just in the month of February but every day and every month, by starting an Umoja Community district-wide we acknowledge the voices of those who were once silenced, we provide a space for black students to learn, be heard and be seen. We too encourage an environment that is diverse and inclusive for all to learn of the African Diaspora and Black history.“ said Leighia Fleming, Director of Student Equity & Title IX, Coastline College.



Coastline College is providing community members with opportunities in their local communities to get involved. If you would like to join Umoja either by walking in the parade or at the resource table during the Cultural Faire, please contact: Leighia Fleming, Director of Student Equity & Title IX, at lfleming5@coastline.edu.

Coastline College steadfastly focuses on providing access and supporting student success and achievement. Inspired by an innovative and student-centered mindset, Coastline delivers flexible courses and services that cultivate and guide diverse student populations across the globe to complete pathways leading to the attainment of associate degrees, certificates, career readiness, and transfer to four-year colleges/universities. Coastline is a recognized leader in the design, development, and use of innovative technology-based teaching and learning practices, processes, and systems for anytime-anywhere learning to achieve and sustain outstanding student success.

