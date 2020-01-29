Verizon “Built on 5G Challenge” Winner, Ario, Gets $1M to develop 5G concept

/EIN News/ -- What you need to know:



Ario wins $1 million to bring its augmented reality enterprise productivity platform to life on Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband

Second and third place prizes go to GAROU and LexSet who win $500,000 and $250,000 respectively

Winners will work at Verizon’s 5G Labs to develop their 5G prototypes over an eight-week period

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon has named the winners of its “Built on 5G Challenge” launched in April 2019. The nationwide search that asked innovators to offer up their best and brightest 5G ideas received more than 550 submissions. Three winners were chosen.



And the winners are:

First Place: The $1 million winner is Ario. The company has developed an augmented reality (AR) productivity platform to increase workplace safety and efficiency. Ario will use Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband to improve the platform’s performance with advanced connectivity and improved image recognition.

“These innovators have come up with some really ground-breaking solutions that can only be fully realized with the fast speeds, massive bandwidth and super-low latency that Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband offers,” said Nicki Palmer, chief product development officer at Verizon. “By bringing these companies into our 5G Labs, where we collaborate with universities, startups and enterprises to co-create 5G concepts, we’re giving them access to all the tools they need to create truly transformational experiences that will reshape entire industries.”

Challenge winners’ concepts were judged on criteria including how their ideas could increase business efficiency, improve immersive experiences and/or solve customers’ most challenging problems. For an eight-week period, the winners will have access to Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband at Verizon’s 5G Labs and partner with Verizon 5G specialists to develop their concepts.

