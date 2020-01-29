Dresner Advisory Services Launches 2020 Real Business Intelligence® Conference

Marquee Speakers Announced for 4th Annual Event

/EIN News/ -- NASHUA, N.H., Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dresner Advisory Services today launched the 2020 Real Business Intelligence® conference, the only industry event for business and IT communities focused completely on real world best practices and proven methods for business intelligence, analytics, information management, and performance management.



The 2020 Real Business Intelligence Conference will be held May 5-6, at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Tang Center in Cambridge, MA. The focus of the two-day, single track event will be on strategies for success with BI, analytics, information management, and performance management, providing attendees with pragmatic and actionable takeaways. Registration for this premier event is now open at www.seebeyondthenoise.com .

“This year’s Real BI event, as in all previous years, has been completely reformulated to address the dynamic and changing needs of our community. With all new content and presenters – representing the very best that the industry has to offer – the event will provide critical guidance to those striving to improve their organization’s leverage of data,” said Howard Dresner, conference chair of the 2020 Real BI Conference.

The premier event features an exciting roster of topics and speakers, including:

Busting Big Data Myths with Analytics by Design and Forecasting 2.0 - New Ways to See Around Corners - Dr. Kirk Borne, Chief Data Scientist at Booz Allen and ranked as the #1 thought leader in Data Science

Machine, Platform, Crowd: Harnessing Our Digital Future - Professor Erik Brynjolfsson, Director of the MIT Initiative on the Digital Economy

How Charts Lie: What You Design is Not What People See: The Power and Danger of Data Visualization - Professor Alberto Cairo, Professor of visual journalism at the University of Miami School of Communication and author of How Charts Lie

The Derivation of Unique Solutions and Future Trajectories through the Simultaneous Exploration of Intrinsic Multi-Domain Synergies – Retired NASA astronaut Story Musgrave

Storytelling with Data: Bringing Data to Life Through Pictures and Story - Cole Nussbaumer Knaflic, CEO and author of Storytelling with Data

Understanding Emotional Needs and Experiential Desires of Consumers through Data Analytics: The Convergence from Tangible to Intangible Value Propositions - Gebhard Rainer, CEO of Sandals Resorts

The Shape and Substance of Data and Analytics in a Distant Place and Time: Explorations of Khipu Accounting in the Inca Empire - Professor Gary Urton, Archaeology Professor at Harvard University and an expert on the Incan Empire and the Khipu

A “Fireside Chat” addressing pressing issues facing organizations today, from a C-level and Office of Finance perspective including digital transformation, GDPR, privacy, regulation, and artificial intelligence - Robin Washington, former CFO at Gilead Sciences, and member of the Boards of Directors at Alphabet, Honeywell, and Salesforce

For more information, visit www.seebeyondthenoise.com . Winter pricing is in effect until March 1, 2020.

About Dresner Advisory Services

Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Business Intelligence (BI) and related areas such as advanced and predictive analytics, enterprise planning and end user data preparation.

Press contact:

Danielle Guinebertiere

Dresner Advisory Services

Danielle@dresneradvisory.com

978 254 5587



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.