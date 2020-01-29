Progressive Reports December 2019 Results

/EIN News/ -- MAYFIELD VILLAGE, OHIO, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) today reported the following results for December 2019 and the fourth quarter of 2019:

December Quarter (millions, except per share amounts and ratios; unaudited) 2019 2018 Change1 2019 2018 Change1 Net premiums written $ 3,338.5 $ 2,362.4 41 % $ 9,590.3 $ 7,941.8 21 % Net premiums earned $ 3,542.7 $ 2,554.2 39 % $ 9,895.7 $ 8,194.6 21 % Net income attributable to Progressive $ 460.0 $ 54.0 NM $ 1,070.8 $ 264.7 305 % Per share available to common shareholders $ 0.78 $ 0.09 NM $ 1.81 $ 0.44 312 % Total pretax net realized gains (losses) on securities $ 125.5 $ (330.8 ) (138 )% $ 369.4 $ (572.2) (165 )% Combined ratio 89.4 89.5 (0.1 )pts. 92.4 92.5 (0.1 )pts. Average diluted equivalent common shares 587.0 586.6 0 % 587.0 586.7 0 % NM = Not Meaningful 1Operating results include 5 weeks of underwriting activity for December 2019 and 14 weeks for the fourth quarter 2019, for our non-Property businesses, compared to 4 weeks and 13 weeks for the same periods in 2018, respectively. Excluding the additional week of underwriting activity, companywide net premiums written growth would have been approximately 15% for the month and 13% for the fourth quarter, and net premiums earned growth would have been approximately 12% for both periods. See the “Supplemental Information” and the “Monthly Commentary” in the full release for additional discussion.





December December (thousands; unaudited) 2019 2018 Change Policies in Force Personal Lines Agency – auto 6,994.3 6,358.3 10% Direct – auto 7,866.5 7,018.5 12% Total personal auto 14,860.8 13,376.8 11% Total special lines 4,547.8 4,382.2 4% Total Personal Lines 19,408.6 17,759.0 9% Total Commercial Lines 751.4 696.9 8% Property business 2,202.1 1,936.5 14% Companywide Total 22,362.1 20,392.4 10%

