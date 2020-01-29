Aurora Strategy Group welcomes Tiffany Gooch

Skilled communicator and champion for diversity and inclusion joins one of Canada’s fastest growing public affairs team

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marcel Wieder, President and Chief Advocate for Aurora Strategy Group welcomed Tiffany Gooch, the newest member to the Aurora team. “Tiffany is an exciting addition and adds a set of skills that will provide additional depth to Aurora. Her experience both inside and outside of government gives her a perspective that clients can rely on when faced with challenging issues.” Gooch joins recent additions Jacqueline Biollo, Western Canada lead and Chris Collins, Atlantic Canada lead for Aurora.



“I am looking forward to working with Aurora and establishing a practice where I can put my skills to work for clients,” said Gooch. “Aurora’s strong reputation, seasoned and experienced team members and national footprint make this a good fit.”

“Her experience in strategic communications planning, with a practical approach to digital media and a natural, decisive leadership style make her the ideal calm in a storm to provide sage advice during a crisis situation,” Wieder added.

Gooch will work with the Aurora team to expand into areas including post-secondary education, technology and innovation, finance, agriculture, healthcare, skilled trades, and culture.

With a decade of experience prior to joining Aurora, Gooch worked at Enterprise Canada as a Consultant and before that served in various capacities in the Government of Ontario including the Office of the Premier.

Gooch is a graduate of and currently sits on the board of governors for the University of Windsor, is a biweekly contributing columnist on the Toronto Star Sunday Politics Page and a regular contributor on the CBC Power and Politics program. Gooch also served previously on the Ontario Liberal Party Executive Council, and the board of the Ontario Women’s Liberal Commission.

Often called upon as a speaker and facilitator, Gooch is a farsighted leader and champion for diversity and inclusion. She consults with several political campaigns, social enterprises, and not-for-profit organizations on communications, fundraising, and business planning.

Aurora Strategy Group is a public affairs, government and public relations firm based in Toronto, with offices in Atlantic and Western Canada.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3446c601-a5cb-4981-ba7b-8ee05e52f2c8

Marcel Wieder 416-907-2126 marcel@aurorastrategy.com

Tiffany Gooch Aurora Strategy Group welcomes Tiffany Gooch



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.