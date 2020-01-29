ICMI Contact Center Expo Offers Unique Perspectives Through Exclusive Tours

The 2020 Tour Program Gives Attendees Inside Access to Amazon, Carnival Cruise Lines, NextGen, Hard Rock Stadium and City Furniture Facilities

ICMI Contact Center Expo includes off-site tours of the following facilities:

Amazon Fulfillment Center

In this fascinating tour attendees will get a first-hand look at how Amazon’s creative thinking and operational efficiencies deliver packages to customers so quickly at their newly built 855,000 SF Opa Locka robotic fulfillment center. With over 1500 employees this state-of-the-art facility offers insight into how streamlining the delivery process and the use of technology improves the overall experience for their customers.

NextGen

Tour NextGen’s 20,000 square foot facility that includes over 150 workstations, training rooms, product labs, onsite café and a social media command center. The center is staffed with over 30 strategists who monitor in real-time, the social media channels including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and all channel support for their clients. You will see how the strategists are able to respond with the brand voice as the monitor the accounts with a wall of monitors.

Hard Rock Stadium

Host to the 2020 NFL Super Bowl, this tour will take you through Hard Rock Stadium where you can see the array of customer experiences the Stadium team manages every day. Learn firsthand how they deliver exceptional service from the Guest Relations team as well as the Membership Experience team.

City Furniture

City Furniture’s team of 130 remote and onsite agents are constantly evolving to bring their customers the very best. Leveraging new technology and strategies, you’ll see how they focus on self service solutions to reduce call volume, optimizations in Salesforce to reduce AHT and increasing productivity by creating a team-based production scoreboard. On this tour, the team will also discuss their new hire training redesign that supports remote and onsite agents to allow for rapid growth without office expansion.

Carnival Cruise Lines

Carnival Cruise Line is "The World's Most Popular Cruise Line®" with 26 ships operating three- to 24-day voyages to The Bahamas, Caribbean, Mexican Riviera, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, New England, Bermuda, Cuba, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, the Pacific Islands and Southeast Asia. The line currently has three new ships scheduled for delivery – Carnival Panorama™ in 2019, Mardi Gras in 2020 and an as-yet-unnamed ship in 2022.

“The 2020 tour program is designed to give attendees a behind-the-scenes look into the operations at large-scale customer service facilities,” said Patty Caron, Event Director, ICMI. “You see first-hand the strategies, tactics and best practices being deployed while having the opportunity to interact and network with the customer service professionals who manage them.”

ICMI Contact Center Expo takes place May 11th-14th at The Diplomat Resort in Fort Lauderdale, FL. To learn more about #ICMIEXPO 2020 and to register for the event, visit https://www.icmi.com/contact-center-expo-conference .

About ICMI

The International Customer Management Institute (ICMI) is the leading global provider of comprehensive resources for customer management professionals -- from frontline agents to executives -- who wish to improve customer experiences and increase efficiencies at every level of the contact center. Since 1985, ICMI has helped more than 50,000 organizations in 167 countries through training, events, consulting, and informational resources. ICMI's experienced and dedicated team of industry insiders, trainers, and consultants are committed to helping you raise the strategic value of your contact center, optimize your operations and improve your customer service. ICMI is brought to you by Informa Tech.

About Informa Tech

Informa Tech is a market leading provider of integrated research, media, training and events to the global Technology community. We're an international business of more than 600 colleagues, operating in more than 20 markets. Our aim is to inspire the Technology community to design, build and run a better digital world through research, media, training and event brands that inform, educate and connect. Over 7,000 professionals subscribe to our research, with 225,000 delegates attending our events and over 18,000 students participating in our training programs each year, and nearly 4 million people visiting our digital communities each month. Learn more about Informa Tech .

