New Year, Lower Fees

Virginia529 cuts administrative fees for customers by 10%

/EIN News/ -- Richmond, Va., Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the largest 529 plan in the country, Virginia529 is committed to distinguishing itself from other plans with best-in-class investment options and a thoughtful investment philosophy. That’s why for the fifth time in its more than 20-year history, the administrative fee for its award-winning Invest529 program has been lowered.

The cut, which reduces administrative fees for all Invest529 customers by 10 percent, is effective as of January 1, 2020.The reduction could potentially save customers hundreds of thousands of dollars, helping families accrue additional investment returns toward their education savings.

“Our mission of making higher education more affordable for families and individuals across the United States is critically important to us,” said Virginia529 CEO Mary Morris.” We’re proud to maintain one of the lowest 529 fee structures in the country.”

A nationally recognized program in the 529 industry, Invest529 received its fourth consecutive Morningstar Analyst Rating TM of Gold in October 2019, from the independent investment research provider Morningstar, Inc. and was lauded in the firm’s assessment for continually “innovating in areas where most 529 plans aren’t.”

Invest529 offers more than 20 investment options, including seven that evolve to more conservative investments as the account beneficiary's anticipated high school graduation date approaches.

The program is open to legal residents of any U.S. state and can be used at eligible educational institutions around the world. The minimum initial deposit is $25.

Learn more about Invest529 and open an account at Virginia529.com/invest.

Devon Copeland Virginia529 804-225-2452 dcopeland@virginia529.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.