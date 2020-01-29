Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent For ARC70 Capital

/EIN News/ -- ROWAYTON, Conn., Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eaton Partners, one of the largest capital placement agents and fund advisory firms and a wholly owned subsidiary of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF), is pleased to have acted as exclusive placement agent for the second fund for Arc70 Capital (“Arc70”).

Arc70 Fund II reached its hard cap of $230 million in capital commitments, exceeding its initial target of $200 million, in less than five months. The heavily oversubscribed fund received strong support from both new and existing top tier institutional investors, including notable asset managers, family offices, and high-net-worth individuals.

Arc70 is a San Francisco-based investment firm focused on financing the development of affordable housing. The firm is active across the United States and concentrates its efforts on communities where housing affordability needs are the greatest. Arc70 takes a long-term approach to partnering with stakeholders to create significant social impact and value to their investment partners.

“Arc70 has leveraged its deep sector experience to create a unique, sophisticated strategy within affordable housing, and the investor appetite for this tax advantaged, uncorrelated investment was in high-demand from institutional investors,” said Peter Purcell, Director at Eaton Partners.

“We look to partner with differentiated investment platforms like Arc70 and it has been a pleasure to work with this team on an efficient, successful fundraise,” added Peter Martenson, Partner at Eaton Partners.

Denny Hou, Co-Founder of Arc70 said, “We are extremely grateful for the continued support of our investors and partners. We appreciate Eaton Partners’ expertise and its focus was instrumental to the success and speed of this process.”

Adrian Garcia, Co-Founder of Arc70 added, “We are excited to build on the success of our first fund. We believe Arc70 is well-positioned to identify and capitalize on affordable housing investment opportunities.”

About Eaton Partners

Eaton Partners, a Stifel Company, is one of the world’s largest capital placement agents and fund advisory firms, having raised more than $100 billion across more than 140 highly differentiated alternative investment funds and offerings. Founded in 1983, Eaton advises and raises institutional capital for investment managers across alternative strategies – private equity, private credit, real assets, real estate, and hedge funds/public market – in both the primary and secondary markets. Eaton Partners maintains offices and operates throughout North America, Europe and Asia.

Eaton Partners is a division of Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Member SIPC and NYSE. Eaton Partners subsidiary Eaton Partners (U.K.) LLP is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Eaton Partners subsidiary Eaton Partners Advisors (HK) Limited is approved as a Type 1-licensed company under the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) in Hong Kong. Eaton Partners and the Eaton Partners logo are trademarks of Eaton Partners, LLC, a limited liability company. ® Eaton Partners, 2020.

About Arc70 Capital

Arc70 Capital is a private investment firm focused on affordable housing. Since inception in 2017, Arc70 has financed the development of over 9,100 units of affordable housing. The firm manages approximately $350 million of equity capital commitments and is based in San Francisco, California.

Stifel Company Information

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel’s broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners business division; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC; Century Securities Associates, Inc., and in the United Kingdom and Europe through Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited. Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited owns MainFirst Bank AG, which is authorized and regulated by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) and whose London Branch is authorized by BaFin and supervised by the Financial Conduct Authority for the conduct of UK business, whose Milan Branch is authorized and regulated by BaFin and supervised by CONSOB/Bank of Italy, whose Paris Branch is authorized and regulated by BaFin and supervised by AMP/Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel. Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited also owns MainFirst Schweiz AG, which is authorized by the Eidgenoessische Finanzmarktaufsicht to act as an introducing broker for MainFirst Bank AG, MainFirst Securities US Inc., an introducing broker that is a member of FINRA and the SIPC, and Stifel Europe Geneva S.A. The Company’s broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company’s website at www.stifel.com .

Media Contact for Eaton Partners

Neil Shapiro

212-271-3447

shapiron@stifel.com



