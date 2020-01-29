LPL Financial Welcomes Elluvium Financial

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC , a leading retail investment advisory firm and independent broker-dealer, today announced that financial advisors Cody Mares CFP® and Sam Sigler CFP®, founders of the newly minted Elluvium Financial, have joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer and corporate registered investment advisor (RIA) platforms. They reported having served approximately $130 million in brokerage, advisory and retirement plan assets*. They join from Ameriprise Financial.



The advisors, who teamed up in 1997, share a similar approach to holistic financial planning and investment management, both having seen many friends and family members struggle to find the help they needed to map out their financial futures. After years in the business, they developed a reputation for educating their clients in an easy-to-understand manner to help them prioritize goals and better grasp personal finance. They work primarily with families and individuals near or in retirement. “Our clients’ success is the driving force that motivates and inspires us every day,” Sigler said. “Being a financial advisor – you become a trusted member of a family. And we take that position very seriously.”

Joining Mares and Sigler at the Appleton, Wis., business are associate financial advisor Brent Mares CFP® and operations manager Wendy Obserstadt. Brent Mares is Cody’s son and part of his business continuity and succession plan.

With the move to LPL, the team launched a new name and brand for their practice. “Elluvium is a geologic term referring to fertile soil formed by the transformation of rock and minerals over time, spurring new growth while remaining at its place of origin,” Sigler said. “We look at this move as a refreshing start—a fertile new beginning.”

They turned to LPL seeking integrated technology and resources to improve operational efficiency. “We were getting bogged down with work that was unrelated to client service—the core of what we do—and needed other options and tools. With LPL, we can brand ourselves and run our business as we want, knowing that behind the scenes we have support from the largest independent broker-dealer in the country,” Mares said.

Rich Steinmeier, LPL Financial managing director and divisional president, Business Development, said, “We welcome Cody, Sam, Brent and Wendy to the LPL family. We are honored they chose to affiliate with LPL as they begin a new chapter in their business. We are committed to leveraging our scale to provide innovative technology, resources and practice management support to make it easier for independent advisors to grow their practice and address the needs of their clients. We look forward to a long lasting partnership with the team at Elluvium Financial.”

More on Elluvium Financial . Also, read about other firms that recently joined LPL in the LPL Financial News and Media section of LPL.com.

Advisors, find an LPL business development representative near you.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial ( https://www.lpl.com ) is a leader in the retail financial advice market and the nation’s largest independent broker-dealer**. We serve independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. LPL enables them to provide objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Securities and Advisory services offered through LPL Financial, a registered investment advisor. Member FINRA / SIPC.

Elluvium Financial and LPL Financial are separate entities.

*Based on prior business and represents assets that would have been custodied at LPL Financial, rather than third-party custodians. Reported assets and client numbers have not been independently and fully verified by LPL Financial.

**Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine June 1996-2019

