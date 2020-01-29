Peeks Social Ltd. Reports AGSM Results

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peeks Social Ltd. (the “Company”) (TSX.V: PEEK) (OTCQB: PKSLF) is pleased to report that all matters submitted to the shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular, both dated December 16, 2019, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the annual general special meeting of the shareholders held on January 27, 2020 (the “AGSM”).



The details of the voting results for the election of directors are set out below:

Votes For Withheld Votes Director Number Percentage Number Percentage Mark Itwaru 158,688,718 99.971% 45,723 0.029% William Lavin 158,602,665 99.930% 111,776 0.070% Vincent Mcleod 158,671,822 99.973% 42,619 0.027% Fareed Amin 158,673,788 99.974% 40,653 0.026% Jim Westlake 158,674,496 99.975% 39,945 0.025%

At the AGSM, shareholders voted 99.92% in favour of setting the number of Directors at 5, and shareholders voted 99.918% in favour of approving the Stock Option Plan Amendment. The Stock Option Plan Amendment was also approved by the requisite majority of disinterested shareholders (99.605%) as required by the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. Shareholders also approved the re-appointment of MNP LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year at the remuneration to be fixed by the directors.

For further information, please contact:

Peeks Social Ltd.

Mark Itwaru David Vinokurov Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Investor Relations 647-992-7727 416-716-9281 mark@peeks.com davidv@peeks.com



