Acme United to Be Interviewed by The Wall Street Resource

CEO Walter Johnsen to Discuss the Company’s Recent Acquisition of First Aid Central and Growth Strategy

/EIN News/ -- FAIRFIELD, Conn., Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acme United Corporation (NYSE MKT: ACU) a leading worldwide supplier of innovative first aid, safety, and cutting products, announced it will be interviewed by The Wall Street Resource.

Acme United CEO Walter Johnsen will be interviewed at 8:00 a.m. ET on January 29, 2020.  The interview webcast will be free of cost to listeners and available at https://thewallstreetresource.com/webcasts/. In addition, the interview will be available for replay.

ACME UNITED CORPORATION is a leading worldwide supplier of innovative first aid, safety, and cutting products to the school, home, office, hardware and industrial markets. Its leading brands include First Aid Only®, First Aid Central®, PhysiciansCare®, Pac-Kit®, Spill Magic®, Westcott®, Clauss®, Camillus®, Cuda®, and DMT®.

The Wall Street Resource is a platform for microcap discovery and due diligence, including a resource for webcast interviews of CEOs and executives. For more information, please visit:  https://thewallstreetresource.com/.

CONTACT: Paul G. Driscoll Acme United Corporation 55 Walls Drive  Fairfield, CT  06824
    Phone: (203) 254-6060 FAX: (203) 254-6521  
