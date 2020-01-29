Acme United to Be Interviewed by The Wall Street Resource
CEO Walter Johnsen to Discuss the Company’s Recent Acquisition of First Aid Central and Growth Strategy
/EIN News/ -- FAIRFIELD, Conn., Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acme United Corporation (NYSE MKT: ACU) a leading worldwide supplier of innovative first aid, safety, and cutting products, announced it will be interviewed by The Wall Street Resource.
Acme United CEO Walter Johnsen will be interviewed at 8:00 a.m. ET on January 29, 2020. The interview webcast will be free of cost to listeners and available at https://thewallstreetresource.com/webcasts/. In addition, the interview will be available for replay.
ACME UNITED CORPORATION is a leading worldwide supplier of innovative first aid, safety, and cutting products to the school, home, office, hardware and industrial markets. Its leading brands include First Aid Only®, First Aid Central®, PhysiciansCare®, Pac-Kit®, Spill Magic®, Westcott®, Clauss®, Camillus®, Cuda®, and DMT®.
The Wall Street Resource is a platform for microcap discovery and due diligence, including a resource for webcast interviews of CEOs and executives. For more information, please visit: https://thewallstreetresource.com/.
|CONTACT:
|Paul G. Driscoll
|Acme United Corporation
|55 Walls Drive
|Fairfield, CT 06824
|Phone: (203) 254-6060
|FAX: (203) 254-6521
