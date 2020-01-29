ManTech Appoints Kemp Ensor as Vice President and Deputy General Manager of Mission, Cyber & Intelligence Solutions’ Security Solutions Business Unit

New Hire Adds Momentum to “ManTech Secured” Strategy

/EIN News/ -- HERNDON, Va., Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ManTech (Nasdaq: MANT) today announced that it has named Kemp Ensor to be vice president and deputy general manager of the Security Solutions Business Unit (SSBU) in the company’s Mission, Cyber & Intelligence Solutions (MCIS) Group. Reporting to Adam Rudo, senior vice president and general manager of SSBU, Kemp will help lead strategic and operational initiatives driving innovative technology solutions that support missions of the largest members of the U.S. intelligence community.



“Kemp comes to this job with a proven record of serving national security interests at the highest level,” said Rick Wagner, president of ManTech’s MCIS Group. “At ManTech, he will build on his prestigious career in exciting new ways that advance America’s strength in up-to-the-second, forward-looking intelligence.”

Ensor joins ManTech after 37 years with the government, serving his last 18 years as Director of Security and Counterintelligence for the National Security Agency, where he earned respect across the intelligence community. In October 2019 he was awarded the National Intelligence Distinguished Service Medal by the Director of National Intelligence.

Kemp’s appointment is the latest in a series of executive hires that advance “ManTech Secured,” a strategic initiative that builds on ManTech’s position as the most trusted partner of government. In recent weeks, ManTech named Daniel E. Payne as senior vice president and chief security officer, and James C. Marson as vice president of contracts/subcontracts for the company’s MCIS Group.

About ManTech

ManTech provides mission-focused technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community and federal civilian agencies. In business more than 50 years, we excel in full-spectrum cyber, data collection & analytics, enterprise IT, systems engineering and software application development solutions that support national and homeland security. Additional information on ManTech can be found at www.mantech.com .



