Angola, Germany step up cooperation

Luanda, ANGOLA, January 29 - Angola and Germany held last Tuesday in Berlin the third Session of the Bilateral Commission with a view to strengthening cooperation relations in several fields.,

The Angolan delegation to the event is led by the Secretary of the State for Communities and International Cooperation, Domingos Custódio Vieira Lopes, while Germany side by the general director of Political Affairs for Africa, Latin America and the Middle East, Philipp Ackermann.

According to the note reached ANGOP Tuesday, the session discussed themes such as external policies and regional security, economic consultations, culture, education and science.

Angola-Germany commission, which was created in the framework of the ''Joint Declaration of Intent'' and signed on July 8, 2011, is a general opinion exchange platform, on bilateral and multilateral topics of mutual interest, as well as responsible for assessing the development of cooperation.

The parties continued with development of bilateral talks held mainly since the visit of the President of the Republic of Angola João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço to Berlin in August 2018, as well as the visits to Luanda by the commission of German Bundestag Economic Affairs in February 2019, and of President of the Federal Council in July 2019.

In addition to the German diplomatic mission, the third session of bilateral commission was integrated by high representative of the Angolan Department of Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Economy and Planning, National Defence, Health, Transport and Finance.

The participants assessed the possibilities of signing the agreements and memorandums of understanding in the above sectors during the official visit to Angola by Angel Merkel, German Chancellor, scheduled for early February.

