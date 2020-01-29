Angola, Namibia address trade relations

Luanda, ANGOLA, January 29 - Angola and Namibia has discussed the speeding up and strengthening of commercial ties between the two countries, Angop learnt Tuesday.,

This was during the meeting the Angolan ambassador to Namibia, Jovelina Imperial, held with the CEO of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Namibia, Charity Mwiya.

According to a press note from Angolan Embassy in Namibia, the meeting also approached the creation of the joint Chamber of Commerce.

They also discussed the creation of a technical group to arrange an investment private forum Angola/Namibia.

The document, reached Angop Tuesday, quoted the ambassador Jovelina Imperial as saying that Namibia is a priority among the countries with which Angola plans to strengthen trade ties.

The ambassador underlined that Angola is open to Namibian Investment, adding that ''diplomatic mission will be the key contact point for the businesspeople from both countries'.'

In turn, Charity Mwiya highlighted the need for Angola to sign the Community's Free Trade Protocol for the Development of Southern Africa (SADC), a sub-region-based organisation in which the two countries are members.

To the Namibian responsible, the Angola's adhesion will facilitate the import of Angolan products and the increase the cross-border trade.

Angola and Namibia maintain diplomatic affairs that are translated into setting up of embassies in the respective capitals and the establishment of consulates. The two States enjoy cooperation agreements in several areas, including on visa-free deal, in the field of defence and security, industry, trade, energy and water, fisheries, tourism and transport.

