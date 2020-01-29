Valentines Day Gift Ideas For Her

valentines

Valentines day is coming up and it can be incredibly difficult to decide what to get her. There are so many gift ideas but you want to step it up a notch.

BRISTOL, UK, January 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Romantic gift's to a loved one can often be for keepsake, like a photo album or a teddy bear, however if you want to get your money's worth then it's always better to go for something that she can use all the time. Chances are if you buy a thoughtful gift she will love it either way, just because you spent time thinking about getting her something. It also shows her how much you pay attention to her, by buying her skincare products if she is a skincare fanatic or makeup if she loves wearing makeup. Our list of valentine's day gift ideas are perfect for those who want to think outside the box this valentines day.

We have a wide range of gift sets and gift boxes. They are perfect for all year round and for any occasion, including Valentines day! You can still be romantic while also giving a practical gift. We have a few products that we think would be great to gift.



1. Compagnie De Provence EP Wild Rose Soft Skin Set

2. Dr. Hauschka Favourites Collection

3. Caudalie Travel Set 2019

If you wan't to put together a gift box of products as a valentine's gift. We have a wide range of products that you can put together into a basket or hamper that will look amazing put together.



MOR Marshmallow Deluxe Soy Candle 266g

Relax and enjoy the date with this candle. Perfect for relaxing at home, and it can easily fit into the room.

Mor Correspondence Pepperberry Cardamom Reed Diffuser 180ml

This diffuser is perfect for those who worry about lighting candles, or for those who don't want to light something in their room. This gives off a nice aroma while also looking slick.

Compagnie De Provence EP Pink Grapefruit Hand Cream 30ml

This hand cream is perfect during the winter months going into spring, the scent of rose isn't too strong. She can take care of her hands with this hand cream.

Compagnie De Provence EP Wild Rose Liquid Marseille Soap 500ml

This soap is perfect for those who love aesthetic, this soap does not only smell good, it's great for your skin and looks cute in any bathroom.

bkr Jet Water Bottle 1L

Water bottles are perfect for those who like to keep hydrated, this black water bottle is perfect for those who want to look cute without adding too much colour.

Niche Tea Body 15 bags 37.5g

Tea is always a good choice when making a basket or gift box, as so many people love drinking tea. This tea is specifically for the body, so it helps the inside of your body while also tasting great.

Skin & Tonic London Rose Lip Balm 4.3g

This lip balm is great to keep the lips hydrated. You can easily apply this lip balm when your lips get dry and it's something every girl has in her bag. So instead of her having to buy one, you can restock something that smells amazing and is practical.

If they love makeup products here is a selection of some of our favourite makeup products;

Ardell Flawless Lashes 805

The perfect lashes for the valentines date night. For when she wants to dress up for you, you can help by getting her something she will love, with these flawless lashes.

Billion Dollar Brows 60 Seconds to Beautiful Brows

The billion dollar brows are a brand that was made for eyebrows and it's perfect for those who want to have beautiful brows for a date.

Laura Mercier Rouge Nouveau Pure Weightless Lip Colour 1.9g

This natural lip colour won't attract too much attention to the lips, it's long lasting so whether you're going for food or just having a drink, the colour will be able to stay on for longer.

Skin & Tonic London Make Up Remover 100ml

This makeup remover is perfect for the after date, when your date is at home, and wants to relax. Makeup remover is perfect for removing even the toughest parts of makeup, in the toughest of areas.



