Incysus Therapeutics Announces Issuance of Foundational U.S. Patent Covering Use of Drug Resistant Immunotherapy (DRI) Technology for the Treatment of Cancer

Patent Broadly Protects the Genetic Engineering of gamma-delta (γδ) T Cells to Convey Chemo-Resistance

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Incysus Therapeutics, Inc. (“Incysus”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering an innovative gamma-delta (γδ) T cell immunotherapy for the treatment of cancers, today announced that the United States Patent Office (USPTO) has issued, U.S. Patent Number 10,543,233 titled “Drug Resistant Immunotherapy for Treatment of a Cancer.” The patent broadly covers the use of genetic engineering to chemo-protect gamma-delta (γδ) T cells and allow simultaneous chemo-immunotherapy combinations for the treatment of cancer.



This newly issued patent is the third issued patent in this family, which covers the DRI technology in both the U.S. and Europe. The patent is owned by Emory University, The UAB Research Foundation and Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, Inc. and is exclusively licensed to Incysus. The Company and its collaborators continue to prosecute the intellectual property to protect this novel immunotherapy approach globally. The full text of this patent is available from the USPTO website here: http://bit.ly/36yBMmP .

Incysus’ DRI technology was co-developed by Lawrence S. Lamb, PhD, the scientific co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Incysus and a pioneer in γδ T cell immunotherapy and H. Trent Spencer, PhD, Professor of Pediatrics at Emory University School of Medicine and Director, Gene and Cell Therapy at the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

“The issuance of this patent protects Incysus’ unique approach to cancer therapy and is a strong addition to our intellectual property portfolio. DRI opens up a range of novel first-in-class combinatorial approaches designed to activate the DNA damage response (DDR) and stimulate the immune system to attack tumors. These are potent weapons against cancer that are highly conserved in biology,” said William Ho, President and Chief Executive Officer of Incysus Therapeutics.

About Incysus Therapeutics, Inc.

Incysus is focused on delivering a novel off-the-shelf cell therapy for the treatment of cancer. By using genetically modified gamma-delta (γδ) T cells, the Company’s technology addresses the challenges that immunotherapies face targeting cold, low mutation cancers. Incysus’ immuno-oncology programs include activated and gene-modified adoptive cellular therapies that protect cells from chemotherapy and allow novel combinations to disrupt the tumor microenvironment and more selectively target cancer cells. The Company’s first clinical program is targeted to leukemia and lymphoma and its second program is targeted for the treatment of newly diagnosed glioblastoma (GBM). Information about the Company’s clinical trial in GBM (NCT04165941) can be found here: http://bit.ly/2Xx5MN6 and for leukemia and lymphoma (NCT03533816) can be found here: http://bit.ly/2pyYFHq . For more information about the Company and its programs, visit www.incysus.com .

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein concerning the Company’s future expectations, plans and prospects, including without limitation, the Company’s current expectations regarding its business strategy, product candidates, and clinical development process and timing, constitute forward-looking statements. The use of words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “future,” “potential,” or “continue,” the negative of these and other similar expressions are intended to identify such forward looking statements. Such statements, based as they are on the current expectations of management, inherently involve numerous risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. Consequently, actual future results may differ materially from the anticipated results expressed in such statements. In the case of forward-looking statements regarding investigational product candidates and continuing further development efforts, specific risks which could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s current expectations include: scientific, regulatory and technical developments; failure to demonstrate safety, tolerability and efficacy; final and quality controlled verification of data and the related analyses; expense and uncertainty of obtaining regulatory approval, including from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration; and the Company’s reliance on third parties, including licensors and clinical research organizations. Do not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements included herein, which speak only as of the date hereof and which the Company is under no obligation to update or revise as a result of any event, circumstances or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

