/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Virtual Reality (VR) Market in Gaming, Education, and Simulations 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report evaluates VR applications for the consumer and enterprise sectors for which we see gaming, education, and simulations training leading the way. The report assesses leading companies, strategies, products and services. It provides analysis and forecasts for VR gaming, education, and simulations for 2020 through 2025.

Report Benefits

Analysis and forecasts for VR in gaming, education, and simulations

Understand the VR ecosystem including equipment, platforms, and services

Identify the leading VR vendors, strategies, products, applications, and services

Understand the VR market drivers including economics, adoption, and usage factors



The report's analyst sees fully immersive virtual reality systems gaining substantial market momentum in consumer markets within the next few years. These VR systems will provide an unprecedented digital experience for humans, often including multiple senses as well as interaction with virtual objects and/or interaction between the real and virtual worlds.



In terms of the consumer segment, we see current VR gaming evolving from current offerings such as HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, and PlayStation VR to more sophisticated entertainment that involves elements of casual gaming combined with real-world interests involving economy and social status.



In many respects, VR gaming is a greenfield opportunity, which will bring many new market entrants into the fray as application and content providers aggressively compete to establish a loyal user base. For example, Skydance Interactive, a division of Skydance Media, has recently unveiled The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, initially available on Oculus Rift, Rift S, Quest, and HTC Vive.



Successful companies will be those that develop communities of interest based on game-play and follower dynamics including innovation in interactive e-sports entertainment, in-game reward systems, and real-world to VR gamification integration. Long-term success will be dependent upon game delivery platform, system, and connectivity independence. This will occur coincident with a few key trends in platform/network transformation and service delivery such as the shift from console to cloud supported platforms and 5G communications supported by edge computing.



Some very compelling enterprise VR applications are anticipated to emerge over the next three to five years. Many of these will be solution-focused upon achieving very specific internal business goals such as risk mitigation, expense reduction, and employee training.



For education, we see everything from situational training (such as Verizon using Striver to train its employees how to better deal with robberies) to more traditional expectations such as VR enhanced simulations for flight and vehicle training.



We also see enterprise applications extending beyond internal use and B2B as businesses embrace the use of VR to reach consumer markets. Real estate is a prime example where VR may be used for education-sales such as training new home buyers while simultaneously marketing properties.



The analyst sees the virtual reality market gaining ground once 5G is more firmly in place commercially, but not entirely due to wireless VR. Instead, we see a massive build-out of broadband as a whole (due to competition from the 5G market) as one of the fundamental drivers for VR adoption. This will be driven in part by substantially greater availability of FTTX and HFC as well as greater bandwidth overall at lower costs.



5G will act as a launchpad for enhanced consumer wireless services such as augmented reality, virtual reality, and cloud gaming. Previously encumbered by a combination of technology gaps and consumer readiness issues, virtual reality market is poised for substantive global growth, providing abundant opportunities for service providers, content developers, and ecosystem component providers.



While today many apps and services within the XR universe are very device-dependent and network constrained, convergence is on the horizon from a device perspective as well as substantial opportunities through untethering via 5G and Mobile Edge Computing (MEC).



MEC will be particularly important in support of latency-sensitive apps and services for various consumer, enterprise, and industrial use cases. This will be particularly the case for VR portability, and to some extent, mobility to the extent that there is good 5G coverage.



Substantially lower latency facilitated by the combination of 5G and MEC will lead to many new and enhanced applications. For example, VR based telepresence will ultimately become the norm, starting with private enterprise solutions and the SMB markets through the likes of Zoom.



Through Voice over 5G (Vo5G), there will also be support for Ultra High Definition (UHD) audio communications, streaming video and ultra-clear voice communication for next-generation virtual reality applications and services. Vo5G will benefit VR for consumer and enterprise applications in many respects such as UHD becoming the norm in immersive experiences.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

1.1 Target Audience

1.2 Company Coverage



2. Introduction

2.1 Immersive Technologies

2.2 Virtual Reality Market Overview

2.2.1 Virtual Reality Systems

2.2.2 Virtual Reality Technologies, Systems, and Architectures

2.3 Virtual Reality Ecosystem

2.3.1 Virtual Reality Devices

2.3.1.1 Head Mounted Displays

2.3.1.2 Gesture Tracking Devices

2.3.1.2.1 Haptic Gloves

2.3.1.2.2 Haptic Suits

2.3.1.2.3 Other VR Devices

2.3.1.3 Projectors and Display Walls

2.3.1.4 Heads-Up Displays

2.3.2 Virtual Reality Hardware Components

2.3.2.1 Sensors

2.3.2.1.1 Accelerometers

2.3.2.1.2 Proximity Sensor

2.3.2.1.3 Magnetometers

2.3.2.1.4 GPS System

2.3.2.1.5 Gyroscopes

2.3.2.1.6 3D Image Sensor

2.3.2.2 Semiconductor Component

2.3.2.2.1 Haptic Controller and Integrated Circuits

2.3.2.2.2 Graphic Processing Units

2.3.2.2.3 VR Displays

2.3.2.2.4 Central Processing Units

2.3.2.2.5 Memory

2.3.2.2.6 Tracking System

2.3.2.2.7 Process Acceleration Cards

2.3.2.2.8 Input Devices

2.3.2.2.9 USB Connector

2.3.2.3 Audio Hardware

2.3.3 Virtual Reality Software Market

2.3.3.1 Virtual Reality Applications

2.3.3.2 Software Component

2.3.3.2.1 Reality Engine

2.3.3.2.2 Software Development Kits

2.3.3.2.3 3D Modeling

2.3.3.2.4 2D Graphics

2.3.3.2.5 Digital Sound Editing

2.3.4 Virtual Reality Services Market

2.3.4.1 Virtual Reality Simulation Services

2.3.4.2 Virtual Reality Application Store Services

2.3.4.3 Deployment and Management Service

2.3.5 Virtual Reality Content Market

2.3.5.1 Games and Entertainment

2.3.5.2 VR, Video, and an Emphasis on Instructional Content

2.3.5.3 VR Theme Park: An Immersive Experience

2.3.5.4 VR Content Developer Engagement

2.4 Virtual Reality Market Drivers

2.4.1 Increasing Popularity of Immersive Vision

2.4.2 Usability to Increase Adoption of VR Devices

2.4.3 Virtual Reality Functions Embedded in Devices

2.4.4 Virtual Reality in Training and Simulation

2.4.5 Increasing Affordability of Devices and Components

2.4.6 Virtual Reality in Enterprise



3. Virtual Reality Ecosystem Analysis

3.1 Virtual Reality Stakeholder Analysis

3.1.1 Virtual Reality Device Manufacturers

3.1.2 Virtual Reality Component Manufacturers

3.1.3 Virtual Reality Software Solution Providers

3.1.4 VR Service Suit Providers

3.1.5 Virtual Reality Content Providers

3.1.6 Virtual Reality End Users



4. VR Company Analysis

4.1 Oculus VR, LLC

4.2 Sony Corporation

4.3 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

4.4 HTC Corporation

4.5 EON Reality Inc.

4.6 Google Inc.

4.7 Microsoft Corporation

4.8 Vuzix Corporation

4.9 Cyber Glove Systems

4.10 Sensics Inc.

4.11 Leap Motion Inc.

4.12 Sixense Entertainment Inc.

4.13 Avegant Corp.

4.14 FOVE Inc.

4.15 Open Source Virtual Reality (OSVR)

4.16 Zeiss VR One

4.17 Intel Corporation

4.18 Alcatel Mobile

4.19 ZTE Corporation

4.20 Unity Technologies

4.21 Magic Leap

4.22 NVidia Corporation

4.23 BARCO

4.24 MYO

4.25 NGRAIN Corporation

4.26 WorldViz

4.27 Wevr

4.28 NextVR

4.29 Osterhout Design Group (ODG)

4.30 Niantic Inc.

4.31 Virtual Reality Company (VRC)

4.32 VIRTALIS

4.33 Facebook

4.34 Huawei Technologies

4.35 Qualcomm Inc.

4.36 SK Telecom

4.37 LG Corporation

4.38 Nokia StarGazing VR Application

4.39 VREAL

4.40 StreamVR

4.41 Analog Devices Inc.

4.42 Atmel Corporation

4.43 Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

4.44 NXP

4.45 Integrated Device Technology Inc.

4.46 Maxim Integrated

4.47 NKK Switches

4.48 Rohm Semiconductor

4.49 Semtech Corporation

4.50 Texas Instruments



5. Virtual Reality Market in Gaming, Learning, and Simulations 2020-2025

5.1 Virtual Reality by Consumer and Enterprise 2020-2025

5.2 Virtual Reality Consumer Applications 2020-2025

5.3 Virtual Reality Enterprise Applications 2020-2025



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/68pklv

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.