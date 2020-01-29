Global Light Vehicle Seating Market Report 2020-2034: Sector Overview, Major Suppliers, Top 14 Markets, Technology Trends, Market Size Forecasts

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Light Vehicle Seating Market - Forecasts to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Updated in the last quarter, this report provides a comprehensive overview of the global light vehicle seating sector, major suppliers, top 14 markets, technology trends and market size forecasts.



Based on exclusive interviews, primary research and proprietary data, this global market study includes:

Automotive OE front seating and heated front seats fitment and market size data for the top 14* car seat markets

A review of the latest technological developments and market trends (covering front seats, rear seats, safer seats, active head restraints, head rests, heated seats, child booster seats, commercial vehicle seats, seating flexibility, material trends, lightweight seats, slim seats, renewable materials, leather trends)

Regional supplier market share data tables and commentary

Exclusive interviews with OE suppliers including Faurecia, Magna Seating, Lear Corporation

A sector PESTER analysis

Updated profiles of the major automotive seating suppliers including their strategies and prospects

*The top 14 light vehicle seating markets accounting for over 98% of global light vehicle production include: North America (US, Canada and Mexico); Mercosur (Brazil and Argentina); Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Portugal, Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Austria, Finland and Morocco); Central Europe (Turkey, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, Serbia and Slovenia); Russia; Japan; China; India; Korea; Thailand; Other Asia; Iran; South Africa; Australia.



Key Topics Covered



Introduction

Pester analysis

Companies Adient Continental Faurecia SA Customers and contracts Infrastructure Merger and acquisition activity Products Lear Corporation Infrastructure Merger and acquisition activity Magna International Inc. NHK Spring Co., Ltd. Tachi-S Toyo Tire and Rubber Co, Ltd Toyota Boshoku Corporation Infrastructure Merger and acquisition activity TS Tech Co., Ltd. Others Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. Autoliv Bridgestone Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH & Co.KG ContiTech CVG Seating Dura Automotive Systems, LLC Ficosa Freudenberg Gentherm Grammer AG Grupo Antolin Irausa, S.A. Kongsberg Automotive Recticel Sharda Motor Industries Woodbridge Group

Forecasts Front seating Heated front seats

Markets Emerging markets Argentina Brazil China Czech Republic India Mexico Poland Russia South Africa Thailand Turkey Market shares Asia-Pacific Europe North America

Technologies Commercial vehicle seats Front seats Material trends Leather trends Lightweight seats Renewable materials Slim seats Trendy materials Other seating innovations Rear seats Safer seats Active head restraints Child booster seats Seating flexibility Technology developments Car seat that can monitor a driver's heartbeat Collaboration in seat design Ford's vision Seating for autonomous cars Toyota Boshoku's vision of tomorrow's seats

Archive

